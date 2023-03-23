Sunderland will return from the international break looking to finish an encouraging first season back in the Championship season on a high.

While there remains a chance of them pushing their way into the top-six battle it is an increasingly remote one, with injuries and a frustrating end to the January transfer window taking their inevitable toll.

There have been some major highs and some impressive performers across a campaign, though it is one that will end with some regret given the outstanding position the club found itself in at the turn of the year.

So who has stood out over the course of the season and who might have a big summer decision to make depending on how the next six weeks or so go? We calculated our average player ratings from the season so far to find out more. We set a minimum of five senior appearances, to avoid any unfair judgements or major anomalies.

1 . ANTHONY PATTERSON 6.3 An excellent return for such a young goalkeeper playing in the Championship for the first time. His consistency has been excellent, with few errors and some matchwinning saves. Distribution remains a work in progress but his shot stopping and command of his box is excellent. A huge talent drawing Premier League attention.

2 . DENNIS CIRKIN 6.2 Injury has been the biggest issue for Cirkin this season, preventing him from really stringing together a long run of appearances. There have still been some real highs, most memorably his excellent winner against Wigan Athletic. Has shown he belongs at the level, just needs a little more luck in terms of his fitness.

3 . DANNY BATTH 6.4 A model of consistency and the player of the season so far for many supporters, based on the way he has led the defence week in, week out with no fuss. Landing him for a free in January 2022 goes down as one of the best pieces of business Sunderland have done in recent windows.

4 . DAN BALLARD 6.8 A quite simply exceptional first season on Wearside, marred only by his early foot injury that kept him out for a good chunk of the first half of the season. Comfortable on the ball, quick and excellent in the air - he looks to have it all and a massive future in the game. The player closest to Ross Stewart in our average ratings.