Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Luton at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead six minutes after the restart when Alfie Doughty’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland reacted well, though, with Mowbray using all five of his available substitutes.
One of those subs then won a penalty as Amad was fouled in the Luton box, before converting from the spot.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Luton:
1. Anthony Patterson - 4
Will be so frustrated with the opener, albeit the effort came through a crowd of bodies and he saw it very late. A rare error in what has been an excellent season. 4 Photo: Martin Swinney
2. Trai Hume - 6
Defended well and moved into midfield to offer an option on the ball well at times. Steady enough. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Daniel Ballard - 9
Completely dominated his duel with one of the best strikers in the division this season, Carlton Morris. So aggressive in all of his decisions and rarely lost out, either. 9 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Danny Batth - 7
Part of a defence that deserved a clean sheet, really. Very good in the air and defended well in possession, was left frustrated that what appeared a pretty soft free kick against him led to Luton’s goal. 7 Photo: Frank Reid