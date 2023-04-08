It is something the defender has done before this season, after delaying Ilias Chair’s spot kick for QPR back in February - which goalkeeper Anthony Patterson crucially saved.

Against Hull it was Ozan Tufan who had to wait as O’Nien stretched out his leg after a pulsating, end-to-end contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a brief delay, Tufan confidently converted his effort into the bottom left corner, despite Patterson guessing the right way.

Amad scores from the penalty spot against Hull City.

The goal earned Hull a point in a thrilling 4-4 draw in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A kit alteration

It was announced before the match that Sunderland would wear special red shorts for the fixture, with back of shorts sponsor, Eleven Sports Media, showing their support for the Foundation of Light’s Small Change Big Difference campaign.

The special edition shorts were signed by players after the game and will be auctioned to raise funds for families who are increasingly feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy costs.

Amad reaches Sunderland target

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amad’s two goals against Hull took the Manchester United loanee to 11 Championship goals this season.

The 20-year-old forward has spoken about his targets on Wearside, saying his objective at the start of the campaign was to score 10 goals.

“I have another objective which is to take this team into the Premier League,” said Amad last month. “I know it will be difficult, but I always tell myself nothing is impossible.”

The draw against Hull leaves Tony Mowbray’s side six points off the play-off places with six league games remaining ahead of Monday’s trip to Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland players stay calm after penalty decision

After Sunderland were awarded a penalty at 3-2 down, Hull players were quick to voice their frustrations at the referee, after defender Alfie Jones collided with Jack Clarke.

Before the penalty was taken, Lynden Gooch grabbed the ball to prevent any antics from the opposition players, and then passed it to Amad to take the spot kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow got a hand to Amad’s low effort, tipping the ball onto the post, but couldn’t keep it out.

The keeper put his hands on his head after the ball had sneaked past him.

Newcastle loanee receives stick

Darlow, who is on loan from Newcastle, was given plenty of stick from the home supporters in the second half when the visitors were attacking towards the Roker End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite conceding four goals, the 32-year-old did make an excellent save to divert Trai Hume’s close-range effort onto the bar when the game was 3-3.

An tribute for Ian Wake

Just after the hour mark, there was a round of applause in memory Ian Wake, a lifelong Sunderland fan who sadly passed away.