Sunderland AFC switching to red shorts at Hull City match for anti-poverty drive

Sunderland footballers are to wear red shorts rather than their traditional black in their next home game, to raise awareness of poverty in the city.

By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT
Sunderland played Luton in their traditional black shorts. But the shorts will be red for the home game against Hull City on Good Friday.
SAFC is dedicating the game against Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday, April 7 (kick-off 5.30pm) to their official charity, the Foundation of Light.

The fixture will support the Small Change Big Difference campaign, showcasing the charity’s work and raising vital funds to support families, who increasingly feel the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy costs.

Recent studies show that the North East has the highest rate of child poverty in the UK. In Sunderland almost 40% of the city’s population lives in “relative poverty”; one of the highest rates in Europe.

SAFC is dedicating the game against Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday, April 7 (kick-off 5.30pm) to their official charity, Foundation of Light.
The Foundation wants to continue to help tackle those statistics. Supporters can help by donating a small amount, if they can, to make a big difference to the lives of local people.

:: £2.50 a month enables the charity to provide a safe, warm space with a hot drink and something to eat for those struggling to heat their homes.

:: £4 a month contributes to providing a food pack to teach a family how to cook a healthy meal on a budget.

:: £5 a month supports an older adult to attend a full week of activities to keep them warm, socially and physically active.

:: £10 a month provides a child in receipt of free school meals with food and activities during the school holidays.

The change of shorts for the Hull game is to signify "how a small change can make a big difference”.

SAFC has thanked Eleven Sports Media, its official back-of-shorts sponsor, who are allowing the Foundation’s logo to be displayed on the team’s shorts for the game.

The one-off shorts will be signed by players after the game and be put up for auction. All proceeds will support the Small Change Big Difference campaign. The club will also donate £1 for every match ticket sold to support the cause.

Foundation of Light CEO Lesley Spuhler explained: “Small Change, Big Difference has a simple message.

“By donating a small amount, or whatever you can, each month, you can make a real and life-changing difference to children, older people and families across the region.”

For more information visit www.foundationoflight.co.uk.

