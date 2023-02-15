Over 2,500 Sunderland fans celebrated a 3-0 win at The Kiyan Prince Foundation, as Tony Mowbray’s side moved up to fifth in the Championship table courtesy of Luke O’Nien’s opener and a brace from Jack Clarke.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Will Ferrell’s pre-match prediction

Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland against QPR. Picture by FRANK REID

Among the home supporters was American actor and comedian Will Ferrell, who appeared on QPR’s twitter page before the game.

During a short video at the side of the pitch, Ferrell said: "Sunderland, the tears of sorrow you’re going to experience tonight dripping down your face into your mouth drowning you in sorrow I can only imagine.”

The tweet was accompanied with the caption: “What could possibly go wrong?”

Luke O’Nien delays QPR penalty

Sunderland also had goalkeeper Anthony Patterson to thank for saving Ilias Chair’s penalty in the 62nd minute when the visitors were just one goal ahead.

The spot kick was awarded for handball against Aji Alese, and there was a two-minute delay before it was taken as O’Nien went down in the Black Cats’ box.

While Patterson made a fine save with his leg, Chair gave the keeper a chance with a central effort from 12 yards.

It proved a decisive moment.

Aji Alese’s apology

While it wasn’t initially clear if Alese did handle the ball, he did have his arm raised when jumping in the box.

The defender had few complaints when the spot kick was awarded, and took to Twitter to thank his goalkeeper after the match.

“Thanks Patta,” Alese tweeted after the win.

Jimmy Dunne’s clash with Patrick Roberts

There was a familiar face in the QPR line-up as former Sunderland defender Jimmy Dunne started at centre-back for the hosts.

It was a tough night for the 25-year-old, whose frustration boiled over in stoppage-time when clattered into Patrick Roberts.

The pair were both booked after a coming together which had to be broken up in the closing stages.

Dennis Cirkin fouled before second goal

Sunderland’s second goal eight minutes from time came after a comminuted run from substitute Dennis Cirkin down the left.

The 20-year-old, who was available again after suffering a concussion at Millwall earlier this month, was chopped down by QPR midfielder Stefan Johansen before releasing the ball to Amad.

That allowed the Manchester United loanee to pick out Clarke, who cut in from the left before beating goalkeeper Seny Dieng with a low finish.

Pressure building at QPR

QPR have now dropped to 17th in the table and won just once in 10 league games since Neil Critchley’s appointment in December.

The home fans started to get on their team’s back in the second half, while striker Chris Martin showed his annoyance by trying to pull O’Nien up off the ground when the hosts were searching for an equaliser.