The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Luke O’Nien converted a rebound following Daniel Ballard’s header from a corner.

Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half, with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson saving an Ilias Chair penalty in the 62nd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors doubled their lead eight minutes from time when Jack Clarke cut in from the left and scored with a low finish.

Sunderland fans

Clarke then added a third in stoppage-time following Dan Neil’s cutback.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@danrae91: Perfectly timed subs by Mowbray, they all had a huge impact on the second and third goal, love watching this team

@PeterJWhalen7: Another very good away display. Anthony Patterson with another excellent showing, incredible penalty save. Defensively, we dealt with everything that was asked of us, cleared our lines well, defended set-pieces when we needed to and were always a threat going forward.

@AydinHyder: First time I’m actually genuinely having real hopes of getting in the playoffs come end of season

@Kevsol: Huge shout out to Anthony Patterson, who was solid all night but produced a huge moment at 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Matty_Safc7: So many players to praise atm….. but how did we get Dan Ballard for 1.5 million? Absolute rock at the back!

@SierraLeeholme: What a result. Top performance too. Very convincing. Again, facing a side that just wanted to boot us off the park. Patterson was very assured tonight!! On to Saturday!

@davis0688: Brilliant away performance. Started slowly, then showed we can do both parts of the game, if we need to battle we will, then ended in style! Excellent pen save from Patterson. Another clean sheet. Huge chance to make it three wins on the bounce on Saturday

@Powell_Matthew: Anthony Patterson’s best game in a Sunderland shirt to date for me. Ridiculously good penalty save, commanded his box superbly and collected everything he came for on crosses / corners. Exactly the performance you want from your keeper to take the pressure off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad