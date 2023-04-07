News you can trust since 1873
Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland against Hull City.Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland against Hull City.
'Unplayable': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after dramatic Hull City draw - including two 9s

Sunderland were held to a dramatic 4-4 with Hull City at the Stadium of Light- but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
Published 7th Apr 2023, 19:49 BST

The Black Cats fell a goal behind when Ozan Tufan opened the scoring after 11 minutes, yet two quickfire goals from Joe Gelhardt and Amad then put Sunderland ahead.

Hull drew level immediately, though, as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh equalised before half-time.

The visitors then retook the lead courtesy of Regan Slater’s second-half finish, yet Mowbray’s men appeared to be heading for three points after an Amad penalty and Jack Clarke finish nine minutes from time.

That was until Pierre Ekwah conceded a last-minute penalty and Tufan converted from the spot.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Hull:

Little he could do about any of the goals, and made one or two decent saves. 5

1. Anthony Patterson - 5

Little he could do about any of the goals, and made one or two decent saves. 5

A rare error as he let Slater get away from him and rifle the ball into the roof of the net for Hull’s third. Did nearly score an effort of his own, denied by a stunning Darlow save. 5

2. Trai Hume - 5

A rare error as he let Slater get away from him and rifle the ball into the roof of the net for Hull's third. Did nearly score an effort of his own, denied by a stunning Darlow save. 5

Won his fair share of duels but was a fairly erratic display at times. Neither side defended with any conviction in a wide-open game. 5

3. Luke O’Nien - 5

Won his fair share of duels but was a fairly erratic display at times. Neither side defended with any conviction in a wide-open game. 5

Batth was probably the calmest of Sunderland’s defence, who were too open for large stretches. Good late on and looked to have done enough before the late penalty. 5

4. Danny Batth - 5

Batth was probably the calmest of Sunderland's defence, who were too open for large stretches. Good late on and looked to have done enough before the late penalty. 5

