'Unplayable': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after dramatic Hull City draw - including two 9s
Sunderland were held to a dramatic 4-4 with Hull City at the Stadium of Light- but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats fell a goal behind when Ozan Tufan opened the scoring after 11 minutes, yet two quickfire goals from Joe Gelhardt and Amad then put Sunderland ahead.
Hull drew level immediately, though, as Allahyar Sayyadmanesh equalised before half-time.
The visitors then retook the lead courtesy of Regan Slater’s second-half finish, yet Mowbray’s men appeared to be heading for three points after an Amad penalty and Jack Clarke finish nine minutes from time.
That was until Pierre Ekwah conceded a last-minute penalty and Tufan converted from the spot.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players against Hull: