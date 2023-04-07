It looked as if Jack Clarke had capped a remarkable game when he swept home a strike to give his team a 4-3 lead, but Ozan Tufan’s penalty with the final kick of the game left the host’s faint play-off hopes seemingly all but gone.

Sunderland had twice gone close to taking the lead in a promising opening, but they were carved open far too easily with seven minutes on the clock. The visitors worked into Tufan who took a touch before rifling into the roof of the net. The hosts were rocked and for a spell looked all at sea, constantly out of position off the ball.

They should have gone behind when Hull for the second time in a minute worked a dangerous, low cross into the box, but Patterson did well to save with his feet. It looked a matter of time before Mowbray’s side were two down, but Michut won the ball back near the centre circle and all of a sudden Clarke was away. He found Amad who couldn’t quite get his shot away and returned the ball to Clarke, who sliced his effort. Thankfully it broke kindly for Gelhardt, who finished at close range.

Amad equaliser from the spot for Sunderland

And then, almost straight from kick off, it was two. Clarke, who was breaking away at will, found Amad who this time was able to sweep his effort

Again Sunderland won the ball back straight from kick off, Darlow saving well from Gelhardt as the Stadium of Light rocked. The ecstasy was short-lived, Hull breaking off the back of the midfield again. Patterson saved well from a one-on-one, but Allahyar had a simple finish as turned home the equaliser.

The game began to take on a calmer pace as half time approached, Sunderland gaining much better control of the game in midfield but with Hull dropping a touch deeper, struggling to create with the ease they had earlier in a breathless half.

Sunderland started the second half with that same control, impressing and going close when a free kick fell for Neil at the edge of the area, his sweet volley drifting wide of the far post. Hull’s ambition had dipped considerably from the early stages of the game but with a quarter to go they were ahead, Hume and his side paying the penalty for thinking the ball had run out of play. Slater continued to drive into the box and like Tufan before him, drove it high into the far corner.

Their lead again lasted a mere minutes, Clarke felled as he surged into the box. Clarke continued to torment Hull and a fourth goal was prevented only by a stunning Darlow save as he turned Hume’s effort onto the bar.

Sunderland kept going and eventually Clarke got his reward, sweeping home after wonderful play from Amad and Roberts down the right.

It looked as if the hosts had done enough when they defended a long throw but Doherty went down as he legs were swept away from under him, and though Patterson went the right way he couldn’t get a hand to Tufan’s powerful effort.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Batth, Gooch; Neil, Michut (Ekwah, 74); Roberts, Amad, Clarke; Gelhardt (Pritchard, 74)

Subs: Bass, Lihadji, Anderson, Cirkin, Ba

Hull City XI: Darlow; Coyle (Elder, 64), Greaves, Jones, Tufan, McLoughlin, Allahyar (Ebiowei, 86), Traore, Pelkas (Docherty, 58), Seri (Longman, 85), Slater

Subs: Ingram, Woods, Simons

Bookings: Allahyar, 33 Elder, 83