Sunderland will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 Championship play-off final is now just hours away as Sunderland look to make one last push towards the Premier League and deliver a memorable day out at Wembley for their supporters.

With head coach Regis Le Bris leading the Black Cats to a fourth place finish and navigating a play-off semi-final meeting with Coventry City, a possible return to the top flight of the English game is now just potentially 90 minutes away. Sheffield United stand in Sunderland’s way as the two sides put together their final preparations for an eagerly anticipated affair on the hallowed pitch at the home of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two league meetings between the sides offer little in way of an indicator of how Saturday’s game could pan out after they collected one win apiece during the regular season. A late Tom Davies goal was enough to give the Blades a narrow home win against Sunderland in November - but the Black Cats exacted revenge on New Years Day as Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda were both on target in a 2-1 win that took place in front of a bumper 42,276 crowd at the Stadium of Light.

There is clearly little between the two sides despite the Blades ending the season 14 points above the Black Cats and many pundits have predicted a tight and nervy affair at Wembley this weekend. But how does AI predict Saturday’s game will pan out and who is predicted to claim promotion into the Premier League. We take to Grok3 to see what the AI tool predicts will happen as Sunderland look to end their eight-year absence from the elite of English football.

AI predicts the Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United

Sunderland and Sheffield United in action back in January (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Grok3: Sheffield United appear to have the edge going into the match. They finished the regular Championship season 14 points ahead of Sunderland, the largest points gap between two play-off finalists in the competition’s history, suggesting a stronger overall campaign. Their recent experience of gaining promotion to the Premier League also adds confidence and know-how in high-stakes matches. Pundits and betting markets lean toward the Blades, with predictions like a 1-0 victory or a win by a single goal, citing their defensive solidity and players like Gustavo Hamer, who could make a difference either by scoring or influencing the game. However, their historical play-off record is mixed, with only one win from multiple attempts, which could weigh on their mindset.

On the other hand, Sunderland have momentum from a dramatic semi-final win over Coventry, sealed by a 122nd-minute header from Dan Ballard, showing their ability to perform under pressure. Some fans and sources believe Sunderland could pull off an upset, with their attacking flair and players like Trai Hume drawing attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prediction - Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland. The Blades’ experience, regular-season dominance, and slight edge in key moments should see them through, but Sunderland’s grit could make it a close contest.