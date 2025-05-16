Sunderland will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley next Saturday afternoon.

Wearside has been enveloped by anticipation and excitement ever since Dan Ballard’s dramatic and decisive goal in the final moments of Sunderland’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg draw with Coventry City.

After claiming a 2-1 first leg win at the CBS Arena just days earlier, the Black Cats secured a place in the play-off final when Ballard headed an equaliser with 123 minutes on the clock to set off iconic scenes around the Stadium of Light. The win means Regis Le Bris and his players now lie just 90 minutes away from potentially ending Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League as their focus now turns towards next Saturday’s visit to Wembley.

Sheffield United will provide the opposition in the final after the Blades eased past Bristol City in their own play-off semi-final with a 6-0 aggregate win - and there has been little to choose between Chris Wilder’s side and the Black Cats in their two meetings during the regular season.

A late goal from Tom Davies gave United a narrow home win against Sunderland in late November before Sunderland exacted revenge six weeks later, Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor netted in a 2-1 New Years Day win at the Stadium of Light. So how could next Saturday’s Championship play-off final pan out? We asked AI tool Grok3 for a prediction - and here is what was said.

AI predicts the Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United

Grok3: “Sheffield United are likely to win 2-1 in a tightly contested final. Their defensive stability, led by players like Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare (both semi-final scorers), should counter Sunderland’s counter-attacking threat. Hamer’s creativity could unlock Sunderland’s defence, while the Blades’ experience in high-stakes matches (despite past play-off failures) gives them a slight edge. Sunderland’s late heroics show they can’t be underestimated, but their recent poor form and reliance on individual moments may fall short against a more balanced Sheffield United side. Play-offs are notoriously unpredictable, and Sunderland’s knack for late drama could flip the script, especially if they capitalise on set pieces or Sheffield United’s lack of a clinical finisher. A penalty shootout isn’t out of the question given the stakes.”

What has Regis Le Bris said about Sunderland v Sheffield United?

Speaking after Tuesday’s semi-final second leg against Coventry, the Black Cats head coach said: “Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic. It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now.”

