Sunderland beat Coventry City 3-2 on aggregate in the Championship play-off semi final

Sunderland board member David Jones has hailed the ‘extraordinary’ scenes in the city on Tuesday night as the Black Cats booked their place at Wembley.

The Sky Sports presenter and Sunderland fan sits on the board as a non-executive director, said the night was a ‘stark reminder’ of the club’s ‘unique power’. Fans had lined the streets around the Stadium to welcome the players two hours before kick, with the atmosphere in the ground up there with the best of the modern era.

It all led to the quite remarkable conclusion, with Dan Ballard heading in the crucial goal one second from the end of the game.

Posting on linkedin, Jones wrote: “Last night was as extraordinary as any I can remember in the 40 odd years I’ve been supporting Sunderland. It might be argued we haven’t actually achieved anything beyond getting to a Play Off final but that’s not the point.

“To see the incredible numbers outside more than two hours before kick off, to witness the stadium full to bursting, to hear the wall of the noise that greeted the players, and to feel the explosion of joy when Dan Ballard scored after 121 minutes and 59 seconds of tension racked football, from which there was no coming back for Coventry, was everything.

“It was a stark reminder of the unique power of this special football club, which is the beating heart of a city which has long felt forgotten. A tap on the shoulder to the football world from a giant stirring from its slumber.

“With these supporters behind you anything really is possible, this or any year. But for now, next stop Wembley … ‘til the end.”

Speaking in the aftermath of Sunderland’s semi final win, head coach Régis Le Bris praised the fans for their role in sticking by the players throughout.

“It was really impressive,” he said.

“The atmosphere was crazy. They helped a lot because we went through difficult moments, their energy was contagious. They were our twelfth man, really. “