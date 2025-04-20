Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It could be an interesting summer for Sunderland - if these AI predictions are correct.

Sunderland’s complete focus is currently on their preparations for their Championship play-off campaign after the Black Cats confirmed their top six status earlier this month.

Although little was known of Regis Le Bris prior to his appointment last summer, the former Lorient had coach has guided his side into the play-offs and has secured Sunderland’s highest second tier finish since they won the Championship under Roy Keane during a memorable 2006/07 season. Le Bris has benefitted from the club’s transfer policy as several signings made over the last three years have come to the fore and impressed with the likes of Trai Hume, Dennis Cirkin and Jobe Bellingham all playing key roles alongside academy graduates such as Chris Rigg, Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson.

The Black Cats made a number of signings during the last two transfer windows that have also been key and it would be hard to underplay the impact Chris Mepham has made as the Wales international has provided plenty of experience in Le Bris’ backline. The loan addition of Enzo Le Fee caught many by surprise when the French attacking midfielder joined from Roma during the January transfer window - and although injury has hampered his introduction to life on Wearside, there is no question over the quality he possesses.

But what could lie ahead in the transfer market? Who could Sunderland sign and sell during the summer transfer window? Of course, a lot will depend on the success of their play-off bid - but we have asked AI tool Grok 3 to see what business is predicted at the Stadium of Light.

Who will Sunderland sign during the 2025 summer transfer window according to AI?

Celtic have been linked with Owen Wijndal. | Getty Images

Enzo Le Fée (Permanent from AS Roma)

Currently on loan from Roma in the 2024/25 season, the 25-year-old Frenchman has an option (or obligation if Sunderland get promoted) to be signed permanently. His creativity and past link with Le Bris at Lorient make him a prime candidate. Le Fée’s flashes of brilliance, like his goal against Luton, suggest he could be a cornerstone if they secure him. His fit in Le Bris’ system and potential to replace Jobe Bellingham (if sold) make this a no-brainer if funds allow.

Alexandre Mendy (Caen)

A 31-year-old Ligue 2 striker linked with Sunderland in 2024, Mendy scored 22 goals in 2023/24. His contract expires in June 2026, but he could be a low-cost target by summer 2025. While older than Sunderland’s usual profile, his goal-scoring record could solve their need for a reliable finisher. Sunderland’s lack of a consistent goal scorer (evident in their 2024/25 season) makes Mendy’s experience tempting, especially if they stick in the Championship.

Owen Wijndal (Ajax)

A 25-year-old Dutch left-back, Wijndal fits Sunderland’s youth model and could replace Dennis Cirkin if Cirkin is sold (rumored interest from Chelsea). His 100+ Eredivisie appearances and attacking style suit Le Bris’ system, though wage demands could be an issue. Cirkin’s potential departure would leave a gap, and Wijndal’s experience and low-risk profile align with Sunderland’s strategy.

Lewis Miller (Hearts)

An 18-year-old Scottish midfielder scouted by Sunderland, Miller aligns with their focus on young stars like Chris Rigg. His price could hit £2-3 million by summer 2025, depending on his development. Sunderland’s model thrives on investing in emerging talents, and Miller could be a long-term midfield anchor.

Jobe celebrating his opening goal against Derby County at the Stadium of Light on October 1. | Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Jobe Bellingham

The 19-year-old star has drawn interest from Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United. Sunderland could demand over £20 million, with posts on X and reports suggesting a high valuation. His versatility and potential make him a prime target, but Sunderland may fight to keep him unless a massive offer arrives. Likelihood: High if Sunderland miss promotion; lower if they reach the Premier League, as he’d likely stay to develop.

Dennis Cirkin

The 23-year-old defender is attracting “serious interest” from Premier League clubs, including Chelsea. His attacking style and consistency make him valuable, with a potential £10-15 million fee. Likelihood: Moderate to high, especially if Sunderland stay in the Championship, as he’s outgrowing the level.

Chris Rigg

The 17-year-old academy gem, under contract until 2027, is on Manchester United’s radar. A transfer fee could exceed £15 million, but Sunderland are keen to keep him as a future star. Likelihood: Low unless an astronomical bid arrives, given his long-term deal and importance to the project.

Fringe Players

Players like Ahmed Abdullahi or Abdoullah Ba could be loaned or sold if they don’t break into the first team. Youngsters like Zak Johnson (currently on loan at Notts County) may also move permanently if their development stalls.