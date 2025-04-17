Régis Le Bris confirms Sunderland's Enzo Le Fée plan for the rest of this season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are back in action against Bristol City on Good Friday

Régis Le Bris believes Enzo Le Fée can add a new dimension to the Sunderland midfield as he prepares for next month’s play-off campaign.

Le Fée is set to step up his return from injury this weekend and is expected to start one of the two games, most likely against Bristol City on Friday. Le Bris has this season generally preferred to play a midfield three of Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil when the trio have been available, with the head coach impressed with the relationship they have built with the wide players in particular.

The AS Roma loanee could add something different to the mix, however, and Le Bris has hinted that he is likely to try a number of different combinations between now and the end of the season to assess his best options.

"We were really good with our triangles down the wide sides through the season, but we probably haven't developed so much this one in the midfield,” Le Bris said.

“This would be a good option in the future. So for these last few games it will be important to develop this midfield triangle and then for the play-offs, we will have to make choices - the best option for the first game, the second game and then hopefully the third game. If we have more flexibility, more options, we are going to be in a better place. So we will develop this and then make the choice.

“Enzo is very versatile and he knows the system,” he added.

“With a new squad, I started with a much smaller degree of freedom because you have to experience the different positions and situations. Later, when you have built this experience, you can open a bit more freedom with the same background. Enzo played in this system for ten years, so it is really natural for him.”

Régis Le Bris’s Sunderland selection plan

Earlier in his press conference, Le Bris had confirmed that he thought the midfielder was now ready to start a game over the Easter weekend. Dan Neil will likely be rested for one of the games, potentially when Blackburn Rovers visit the Stadium of Light on Monday.

“If it is possible, I think it is important to let the players have one game a week because that keeps them in the right rhythm,” Le Bris said.

“But then, if it is possible to give them one game rest when you have two games in such a short space of time, then that would be better. The problem we have is that, in different positions, that is not easy. With the centre-backs at the minute, for example, it is really difficult, and it is the same at full-back as well. For Dan, I think it will be possible because now Salis is back and Enzo should be ready to start a game, so we should have enough options to be able to do that this week.

“We are going to have to manage the squad in these next two games, absolutely. We are going to have to manage the minutes of the players with two games in the same weekend.”