The Bristol City and Sunderland team and injury news with ten out and three doubts - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 17th Apr 2025, 08:54 BST

Sunderland are back in Championship action at Bristol City on Friday

Sunderland are looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Swansea City when they face Bristol City on Good Friday.

It’s also a huge game for Bristol City as they look to bolster their play-off credentials. Here’s the team news for both teams as we have it...

1. Jobe Bellingham - available

Le Bris has confirmed that Bellingham will be back in the squad on Friday after being rested for the last two games. He's expected to be on the bench initially and will then likely start on Monday. | Getty Images

2. Romaine Mundle - out

The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs. | Frank Reid

3. Ian Poveda - out

Has endured a frustrating season with injury and is still yet to start a league game. Le Bris said he's potentially set to return in early May but right now it looks very unlikely he'll feature again this season. | Frank Reid

4. Dennis Cirkin - out

Cirkin is expected to miss this game but could return to the bench against Blackburn Rovers on Monday and get some minutes off the bench. So making good progress. | Getty Images

