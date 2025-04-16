Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland boss has been speaking ahead of the trip to face Bristol City on Good Friday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris launched a firm defence of his Sunderland players and recent selection policy, saying it was vital to keep the progress the team has made this season in perspective.

The Black Cats have already secured their play-off place and Le Bris has been rotating his side as a result, in a bid to protect key players from injury and to try and bring some of those on the fringes closer to full match fitness. As a result there has been a noticeable dip in performance levels of late, with the team falling to their second home defeat of the season against Swansea City last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris said he understood and had no issue with the criticism, but insisted his approach was the right one.

“At this stage of the season, we have to be really proud of the team," Le Bris said.

"We have 76 points so far, and I think that shows that the team did very well. It’s a little bit of a strange period because we worked with a small group this season, because of many injuries, so now, to be competitive in the final part of the season, we need fresh bodies and fresh heads. It is important to manage the squad, to rotate the players and to give opportunities to young players because that I think they deserve because they have done well. They need support through this period, but at the same time, for the others we have to manage their bodies to avoid rushing the process of their recovery. That is true of Jobe, Dan and Leo, and many players.

"The consequences are the results, and probably the output, because maybe the last two or three games we played were not as good as expected," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, at the same time, we are still fourth. The play-offs are secured, and it is another stage of the season. I can understand the reaction because the supporters always want to win, and that is fair, I have no problem with that. But at the same time, our main objective now is clearly the two games in the play-offs, and we have to be ready for these fixtures."

Sunderland head coach answers key fan concern

One of the main concerns for supporters is that the team might find it difficult to recover momentum if the season ends with a run of poor results.

The Sunderland head coach says he understands the importance of good results and hinted that he will change approach at the end of the season, but says for now he is taking the best decisions to help the club's play-off prospects and that there should be no doubts over the mentality of the group.

“This season, I think this group has shown that they were able to react quickly after defeats," Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, I am not too worried about that. They showed they have many resources as a team and as individual players to react when it is necessary. It is more about avoiding injuries, providing the players with some freshness and managing the situation to be comfortable with previous injured players. There is no point rushing at this stage, when we can take our time for two or three games.”