Sunderland’s Championship play-off place is secured and they will now focus on their preparations for the next step in the bid to end the Black Cats’ eight-year absence from the Premier League.

However, there is much more to be decided across the Championship as Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United battle out a three-horse race for the two automatic promotion places. With one of that trio and Sunderland confirmed in the play-offs, there are several clubs in contention to complete the top six and a number of clubs remain in the battle to avoid relegation into League One over the next month.

Sunderland’s focus will be on gaining some momentum to take into their play-off semi-final - but who will provide their opposition and stand in the way of a Wembley appearance? We took to AI outlet Grok to see who they predict will face the Black Cats over two legs next month.