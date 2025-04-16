AI predicts Sunderland's final points total and Championship play-off semi-final opponents - gallery

By Mark Carruthers

Freelance writer

Published 16th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST

Who could provide Sunderland’s opposition in the Championship play-offs next month?

Sunderland’s Championship play-off place is secured and they will now focus on their preparations for the next step in the bid to end the Black Cats’ eight-year absence from the Premier League.

However, there is much more to be decided across the Championship as Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United battle out a three-horse race for the two automatic promotion places. With one of that trio and Sunderland confirmed in the play-offs, there are several clubs in contention to complete the top six and a number of clubs remain in the battle to avoid relegation into League One over the next month.

Sunderland’s focus will be on gaining some momentum to take into their play-off semi-final - but who will provide their opposition and stand in the way of a Wembley appearance? We took to AI outlet Grok to see who they predict will face the Black Cats over two legs next month.

Predicted points: 44

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 44 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 47

2. 23rd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Predicted points: 47 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 49

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 49 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 51

4. 21st: Luton Town

Predicted points: 51 Photo: Marc Atkins

