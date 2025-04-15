Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland full-back Trai Hume is the highest-performing player in the Championship this season, according to statisticians.

The Northern Ireland international has been a virtual ever-present of the Black Cats’ back line this term, and has featured in all but one of his side’s league fixtures, registering three goals and six assists in the process as he helped them to secure a spot in the play-offs. In recent weeks, Hume has been forced to deputise at left-back in the absence of the injured Dennis Cirkin, but has continued to catch the eye in an unfamiliar position, scoring back-to-back winning goals in recent victories over Millwall and West Brom.

And according to stats database Whoscored, Hume has not just been a solid presence for Sunderland this season, but is actually the best player in the Championship at the time of writing. As things stand, the 23-year-old boasts an average match rating of 7.22 - the highest in the second tier. That figure puts him just ahead of QPR defender Jimmy Dunne and Norwich City talisman Borja Sainz, who are both rated at 7.21, as well as Leeds United full-back Junior Firpo and Burnley winger Jaidon Anthony, who are rated at 7.19 and 7.15 respectively.

In terms of Sunderland specifically, the Black Cats’ next highest-rated player is January signing Enzo Le Fée, who has an average of 7.03, while Jobe Bellingham and Romaine Mundle are just behind the Frenchman at 7.01 and 6.99 respectively.

What has Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said about Trai Hume recently?

Speaking in the aftermath of Hume’s winning goal against Millwall last month, Le Bris said: “It was a great goal and he was consistent again. He always plays at a very impressive level. He can pick up different positions, he is very important to us and if he scores, it's even better.”

The Northern Ireland international was also carrying a slight hip issue at the time, and had been sent home early from international duty a week prior. Discussing the injury issue, Le Bris said: “He didn't train a lot this week, only part of the session yesterday. He's a warrior.

“He's a very strong character. He always wants to play. These kinds of players are very important because they are always consistent and good from a football perspective. But his mindset is very strong and he shows the importance of consistency. Even with the pain and a small injury, he can play and he's well-connected with the team.”