Sunderland are hopeful that their injury list will improve by the time the play-offs begin next month

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris received a welcome boost on Saturday when Salis Abdul Samed returned from injury, giving him greater opportunity to rotate and try new options ahead of the play-off campaign.

Enzo Le Fée also got more minutes under his belt as he builds back towards full match fitness. But what about the rest of Sunderland's injured players? Here, we run you through when every player is expected to return as thing stands and who still has a chance of making a meaningful impact on the club's promotion hopes...

JOBE BELLINGHAM

Bellingham has missed the last two fixtures having been troubled by a minor ankle injury. With Sunderland's play-off place secured, the club took the decision to be ultra cautious and give the midfielder an extended break to be at his peak for those crucial games in May.

He should return to training this week and the squad in Bristol this weekend.

Potential return date: Bristol City (A) April 18th

ROMAINE MUNDLE

There had been some fears initially that Mundle might miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury to the same hamstring that kept him sidelined for a number of months earlier this season. However, after seeking specialist advice Le Bris revealed last week that the club were now confident the winger would be ready for the play-offs. Unlikely to feature before then but a big boost all the same.

Potential return date: Play-off semi final first leg

DAN BALLARD

Le Bris said ahead of the 0-0 draw with Norwich City that Ballard was at that stage two weeks away from a return. So very difficult to imagine him playing a part in the fixtures of the Easter weekend but all being well, he should be able to get some minutes before the end of the regular campaign so that he is in the squad at least for the play-offs.

Potential return date: Oxford United (A) April 26th

DENNIS CIRKIN

Le Bris has said that Ballard is on a similar timeframe in terms of his return to Ballard, so the hope is that he'll be able to get some minutes under his belt before the play-offs. It's one of the most important parts of the pitch for Sunderland in the weeks ahead as the balance of the team is so improved with a natural left-back.

Potential return date: Oxford United (A) April 26th

JENSON SEELT

Having returned to first-team action at Coventry City, Seelt then needed a period of rest after experiencing some pain in the knee that he injured so severely last year. The defender is making good progress and Le Bris has said that he expects him back for the final stage of the season. Should be back as cover and competition in the squad ahead of the play-offs.

Potential return date: Oxford United (A) April 26th

IAN POVEDA

Poveda is still yet to make his first league start and Le Bris most recently said that he hopes the winger could be available sometime in May, but to be blunt there at this stage does not appear to be a great deal of confidence that he can have an impact on a play-off campaign. Time will tell.

Potential return date: Play-offs

AJI ALESE

Alese had initially been expected to miss the rest of the campaign with the leg injury he picked up the FA Cup third round defeat to Stoke City, but Le Bris issued a surprise update at the end of last week. He revealed that Alese could be ready to rejoin training in around a fortnight, raising the possibility of him being part of the squad for the play-offs. While it's unlikely he could play a major part after a number of months on the sidelines, having him as additional cover and as a versatile option on the bench would be massive.

Potential return date: Play-off semi final first leg

NIALL HUGGINS

In a very positive update last week, Le Bris confirmed that Huggins would return to non-contact training either this week or next. As such, it's possible that Huggins could be back on the bench at some stage over the course of the play-off campaign. It would be a surprise to see him on the pitch given the length of his absence and the limited opportunities he'll have to top up his match fitness but a great boost for the defender nevertheless.

Potential return date: Play-offs

JAYDEN DANNS

Sunderland discovered a back injury when Danns had his medical on deadline day and with time to source an alternative almost non-existent, the Black Cats went ahead with the deal in the hope that he could feature at the back end of the season. Le Bris confirmed last week now that the answer to that was now a 'definitive' no. A major blow and one that means Le Bris will have to manage Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda very carefully in the weeks ahead.

Potential return date: N/A

AHMED ABDULLAHI

Abdullahi had successful surgery on a groin issue last year but has continued to experience some pain and so isn't yet able to train fully. The underlying issue has been fixed but he impact of the surgery has lasted longer than anticipated. It looks likely now that Sunderland will target a pre-season return.

Potential return date: Pre-season