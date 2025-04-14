Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tommy Watson hasn’t yet been able to find his best form since returning from injury

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Tommy Watson needs time to reach his best level and has no doubts that the youngster can play a key part in the club’s play-off campaign.

Watson has been gradually working his way back into contention since suffering an injury last year and the 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on Saturday was his second start since agreeing to join Brighton this summer. While that move will prove financially lucrative to the Black Cats, the decision has proved decisive with supporters and there were a smattering of boos when he was replaced in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson is yet to recapture his very best form since returning from injury but Le Bris says internally there are no issues and made clear that he doesn’t believe that has anything do to with his transfer decision. With Romaine Mundle out until the play-off campaign, Watson will continue to have a prominent role in the weeks ahead.

“For Tommy, the squad, the staff, there is no problem,” Le Bris said.

“For his game level, [remember] he does not have huge experience. He reached a good level before his injury but he built this level progressively as well, he started probably at 60/70% of the level he reached before the injury.

“He has to go through the same process now. In this division you need time to find rhythm, connect with your team mates. You can't just switch it on and it's OK - you need training, match time. It's not just a snap of the fingers, it doesn't work like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Régis Le Bris delivers verdict on Sunderland’s loss to Swansea City

Le Bris admitted he was disappointed by Sunderland’s performance in the defeat to Swansea City but remains insistent that his decision to rotate key players will benefit the club in the bigger picture.

“It's a disappointing result, especially at home," Le Bris said.

"We expect more. We wanted to win but it wasn't possible, we had a lot of the ball but we didn't create many chances. It was difficult to build up under their pressure, they were well organised and to be fair it wasn't easy to find a solution. We didn't find a good rhythm.

"I think we can find different reasons for our performance but I think probably the first is that in this period, it's important to manage the squad. We have to refresh some players, so for example so we're not rushing the process with Enzo. This option gives you a chance for Harrison, and a first league start is an experience you have to learn from. We are in this period with a specific goal at the end of the season. We want to win every game but we want to manage the squad, to build gradually the best shape of the squad so they are available [for the play-offs]. And during that time, we give young players opportunities to grow.”