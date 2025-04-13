Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everything you need to know about Tommy Watson’s move to Brighton plus how and why it happened

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Watson’s decision to leave his boyhood club Sunderland for Premier League success story Brighton this summer - while the Black Cats are still pushing for promotion - has sparked significant debate.

Why did Tommy Watson choose to leave Sunderland for Brighton?

So why did Watson choose to leave Sunderland at such a young age and relatively early stage of his development? As with many transfers, the answer lies in a combination of financial, footballing, and circumstantial factors. Like Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart before him, Watson was presented with Premier League-level wages that Sunderland simply couldn’t match (Ipswich had just been promoted and Southampton had parachute payments). Brighton, established in the top flight in 2016, could offer both money and a long-term project. It’s a short career, after all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assurances from Brighton also played a key role. Despite speculation that Watson may be loaned out or used solely in youth football, the player has been offered a genuine shot at competing for a place in the first team next season. Brighton are expected to move on some attacking players this summer, and Watson’s integration into the senior squad is said to be a key part of their plan. Of course, Sunderland are still chasing Premier League promotion, but from Watson’s perspective, there’s no guarantee that will be achieved. The promise of top-flight football, at 19, with a club known for nurturing youth talent, ultimately proved too hard to turn down.

There’s also no secret that Watson wanted more first-team minutes at Sunderland. While Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham were fast-tracked into regular senior football, Watson—through no fault of his own—was held back by untimely injuries. That, combined with high-level competition for places when fit, particularly with Clarke’s stellar form, limited his opportunities. For Sunderland's part, Jobe and Rigg were promoted because they were ready, and their development has since justified that decision, with the pair now worth upwards of £50million combined.

But Watson felt his impressive under-21 performances—particularly during their run to the Premier League 2 play-off final—should have earned him more senior minutes. Watson made his debut under Tony Mowbray in April 2023 but had to wait more than a year for his next first-team appearance, under Mike Dodds. Even then, opportunities were sparse. Sunderland’s decision to prioritise Romaine Mundle last pre-season and early in the campaign also contributed to Watson’s decision, though Mundle’s talent and performances made that a justifiable call. It should also be noted that a technically out-of-contract Watson came close to leaving before signing his first three-year professional deal in September 2023—and may well have done so, if it wasn’t for the aforementioned injury.

Watson, though, leaves with the club's hierarchy's best wishes, with an amicable but slightly longer and unusual goodbye now in progress. Sunderland have banked a healthy fee for an academy product, and Watson departs having been guided with care by his boyhood club. In the end, it’s a move that reflects the realities of the modern game—though sadly, the social media noise has clouded what should have been a positive moment for all involved parties. The only question that remains is whether Tommy Watson will leave Sunderland on a high... or heartbreak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Harte, Unique Sports Agency and social media noise

As is often the case with big transfer stories, especially involving young talent, the narrative has split into heroes and villains—at least in the eyes of many Sunderland supporters. Since news of the deal emerged earlier this month, former Sunderland player Ian Harte has been cast as the chief antagonist. Although Harte is not a registered football agent, he has long been involved in player representation through SMI Sports Management.

His role isn’t uncommon in the game, where many unlicensed figures still exert influence behind the scenes. Harte notably played a part in Clarke’s move from Sunderland to Ipswich Town and made headlines after some poorly timed and controversial comments made to Sam Allardyce during a podcast appearance—remarks he later apologised for. Understandably, many Sunderland fans saw Clarke’s departure as, at least in part, shaped by Harte’s influence—even if the player also wanted to move on and the club simply couldn’t match Premier League wages.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Harte also represents injured full-back Niall Huggins, and an unfortunate perception has grown around his potential influence over Watson—especially given the player’s long-term relationship with Harte’s daughter. Those perceptions were stoked when Harte congratulated Watson on the Brighton deal via social media—while also branding some Sunderland supporters “fickle” in a now-deleted comment. Despite its deletion, screenshots circulated quickly. Watson’s decision to 'like' the post only added fuel to the fire, further frustrating supporters. The incident came weeks after Harte issued an angry response to Sunderland supporters after congratulating Newcastle United for winning the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s important to state clearly: Harte does not represent Watson. He had no involvement in contract negotiations with Sunderland, nor talks with Brighton. Sources close to the situation have firmly denied that Harte played any role in the transfer. Watson signed with Unique Sports Group last November. He is represented in part by a contractor on the ground—who handles negotiations in the North East—alongside a separate FIFA-licensed agent.

Sources close to the deal told The Echo they were dismayed by Harte’s social media outburst, which served only to inflame tensions. The timing of Watson’s move to Unique was significant, coming after Brighton failed in a summer bid and just ahead of the January window. A deadline-day move in January to Brighton fell through as Watson travelled to the South Coast while Sunderland played Middlesbrough at the Riverside—an indication of just how close the deal came.

He was also on the radar of clubs like Rangers before signing his first professional contract in 2023, though injury hampered progress at a crucial stage. After the January deadline passed and Watson remained a Sunderland player, the club made a genuine attempt to keep him, opening contract discussions. However, contact with Brighton—driven by their proactive recruitment team—never truly stopped. Once it became clear Watson wouldn’t sign a new deal, Sunderland opted to cash in, rather than risk losing him for minimal compensation or on a free. Moreover, Sunderland have shown a consistent willingness to allow players to move on when the deal is right—see Stewart and Clarke. That open-mindedness is a rare but commendable trait in modern football.

Your next Sunderland read: Ex-Sunderland star Jack Clarke targeted by Champions League club just months after Ipswich Town move