Tommy Watson’s agent situation explained after it was announced the Sunderland winger will be joining Brighton

Sunderland star Tommy Watson has agreed to join Brighton & Hove Albion next summer.

The 18-year-old Easington-born boyhood Sunderland fan was the next cab of the rank at the Academy of Light, which has produced top talents Chris Rigg, Anthony Patterson and Dan Neil in recent seasons alongside the likes of Harrison Jones, Ben Middlemas, Trey Ogunsuyi and Zak Johnson.

Following Watson’s goalscoring display against Stoke City, Watson found himself on the injured list and has been missing from Régis Le Bris’ squad for several months but has since returned to action. However, Sunderland have agreed a deal to sell Tommy Watson to Brighton & Hove Albion. The deal will conclude when the transfer window opens on July 1st and brings an end to a long-running transfer saga, with the Premier League club attempting to sign the 18-year-old on the last two transfer windows.

Rumours have begun to resurface suggesting that the winger was represented by ex-Sunderland and Leeds United player Ian Harte. However, The Echo understands this not to be true. Watson is not represented by Harte, though there is a family connection between the two. Watson is actually represented by former Sunderland man Danny Graham.

Harte caused some controversy with Sunderland fans recently when he suggested during an interview with Sam Allardyce that then-Black Cats winger Jack Clarke, who Harte represents, would “hopefully” be moving on from Sunderland. After the interview aired, Harte moved to explain and clarify his comments but they have not been forgotten by Black Cats fans after Clarke’s big-money move to Ipswich Town last summer

Watson signed a new three-year contract with Sunderland in September 2023, which will run until the summer of 2026. The local lad was the subject of transfer bids from Brighton during last summer’s deadline, which were rejected by Sunderland.

The 18-year-old – who turns 19 next week – has agreed a deal at Brighton that runs until June 2029, and will officially become an Albion player when the summer transfer window opens. Watson will remain available for selection between now and the end of the season before the deal goes through in the summer. The winger had 18 months left on his current professional contract and with an extension deemed highly unlikely, the Black Cats have decided to do business now.

The Echo understands that the structured deal could eventually secure the Black Cats in excess of £10 million, while the club have also secured a sell-on clause in the region of 20%.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Tommy’s a very talented young player, who’s been subject to multiple offers from Premier League Clubs over the past two windows, and it’s been well-documented that we’ve declined these approaches with the intent of extending his contract. Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and we now believe this agreement represents the best long-term outcome for Sunderland AFC.

Tommy first joined our Club at age six and his rise to the first team demonstrates what is possible at the Academy of Light. We are proud of the role we have played in his development and although we will be disappointed to see him depart in June, we know he’s fully committed to helping the team throughout the final stages of the season.”