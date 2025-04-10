Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Clarke could prove to be a man in demand this summer, according to the latest reports.

Former Sunderland winger Jack Clarke has emerged as a transfer target for Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, according to reports.

The attacker left the Stadium of Light last summer to join Premier League outfit Ipswich Town, but has struggled to find his best form at Portman Road, and has registered just three goals and six assists across 29 outings in all competitions thus far - with all three of his strikes coming in the FA Cup. As a consequence, Clarke has flitted in and out of Kieran McKenna’s starting XI in Suffolk, and at the time of writing, had been included from the first whistle on just eight occasions in the Premier League this term.

What has been said about PSV Eindhoven’s interest in Jack Clarke?

But despite his stuttering form, online outlet Football Insider report that PSV, who competed in this season’s Champions League, have taken an interest in Clarke, and could look to prise him away from Ipswich this summer - less than a year into the five-year deal he penned with the club back in August.

It is understood that his suitors are open to the prospect of either a loan or a permanent agreement for Clarke. For their part, it is claimed that the Tractor Boys are likely to want to recoup a significant chunk of the £15 million fee they paid to Sunderland for the wide man’s services.

Clarke’s situation could also be impacted by the ever-increasing likelihood of Ipswich making an immediate return to the Championship next term. As things stand, the Premier League new boys are a dozen points from safety, and have just seven matches left to perform a miraculous act of escapology.

What else has been said about Jack Clarke’s time at Ipswich Town?

Speaking to The Echo recently, former Sunderland star Tommy Miller - who also represented Ipswich Town during his own playing career - said: “I don’t think he’s getting enough game-time but that’s down to the manager and he has a big squad. Jack Clarke was a fantastic talent at Sunderland and it was only a matter of time before he got an opportunity to get into the Premier League. It hasn’t worked out at the moment and it wouldn’t have surprised me if he’d come back on loan in January or at least gone to another Championship club to get some game-time.

“If you look at Sunderland, and this is no disrespect to Jack Clarke, they haven’t missed him. They’ve gone from strength-to-strength and they have recruited unbelievably well. He’s had a couple of opportunities but he hasn’t had an extended run. I think the way Ipswich play, with the wing-backs bombing forwards, Jack is an out-and-out winger and they play a different system with the two behind the forward very narrow. That doesn’t suit Jack. Kieran McKenna is a fantastic coach and he will try to get that out of Jack Clarke and improve his game but it’s going to be interesting how it pans out.”

