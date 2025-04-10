Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland head coach has made it clear he will use the winger towards the end of the season and into the play-offs

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris hopes winger Tommy Watson can build confidence ahead of the Black Cats’ play-off campaign.

Watson finalized a move to Brighton earlier this month, with the deal potentially earning Sunderland over £10million. Despite an early injury to Romaine Mundle during the 1-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns last weekend, Le Bris chose not to call on Watson, instead turning first to Eliezer Mayenda and later to Milan Aleksic.

However, Le Bris opted to start the young winger against Norwich City at Carrow Road. Watson was one of four changes for the game with Leo Hjelde, Mayenda and Aleksic also getting the nod from the beginning as the two sides played out a goalless draw.

Despite a shaky first half, Sunderland recovered after the break to earn the draw, which means the Black Cats are now mathematically assured of finishing in the Championship play-off spots this season. However, despite the talk surrounding the timing of Watson’s move to Brighton, head coach Le Bris is hoping the attacker can play an important role during the remainder of the campaign.

“Tommy is OK. Now it's just a question of level, improvements and connection with the competition,” Le Bris said when asked about the winger after the game against Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

“You always need time to build self-confidence, your level, your references with your teammates and the opponent as well. We have to remember he built these references progressively before his injury. Now he needs time because this competition is tough.”

Asked if Watson was set to play an important role between now and the end of the season, Le Bris added: “I hope so. Absolutely.”

Le Bris’ decision to leave Watson on the bench vs West Brom explained

“At the weekend, it was a decision purely connected with the game," Le Bris said after the West Brom game. "That was the dynamic, and the choice we had to make as a coach and a staff. Tommy is available and connected with the team. He is a Sunderland player, and is motivated to be promoted at the end of the season. I have no worries over him and, for the next stage of the season, Tommy will be a Sunderland player to the end and I am really confident about using him as a left winger, a right winger or even in other positions until the end of the season.”

With Sunderland's place in the top six now all but secured, Le Bris also confirmed his intention to rotate his starting XI more regularly in the weeks ahead. It looks as if there will be changes at Carrow Road on Tuesday night and more in the games ahead as Le Bris manages his squad over the hectic Easter schedule.

“The core of the group is still small, but we are in a very good place and we can manage to rotate a little bit more now," Le Bris said. "We can manage that rotation and maybe give some experiences to some of the young players. Maybe it is possible to rotate the squad a little bit more."

