Régis Le Bris sends clear Tommy Watson message and drops big Sunderland rotation hint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland head coach is assessing his options after Romaine Mundle suffered a hamstring injury

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris insists that Tommy Watson still has a part to play between now and the end of the campaign as the club wait on specialist advice regarding Romaine Mundle's hamstring injury.

Watson agreed a deal to join Brighton this summer last week, in a deal that could net Sunderland in excess of £10 million. Le Bris opted not to use Watson despite Mundle's injury in the first half of the 1-0 win over West Brom at The Hawthorns, turning first to Eliezer Mayenda and then to Milan Aleksic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris says that was not necessarily a sign of things to come, confirming that Watson is in contention to start at Norwich City on Tuesday night.

“At the weekend, it was a decision purely connected with the game," Le Bris said.

"That was the dynamic, and the choice we had to make as a coach and a staff. Tommy is available and connected with the team. He is a Sunderland player, and is motivated to be promoted at the end of the season. I have no worries over him and, for the next stage of the season, Tommy will be a Sunderland player to the end and I am really confident about using him as a left winger, a right winger or even in other positions until the end of the season.”

With Sunderland's place in the top six now all but secured, Le Bris also confirmed his intention to rotate his starting XI more regularly in the weeks ahead. It looks as if there will be changes at Carrow Road on Tuesday night and more in the games ahead as Le Bris manages his squad over the hectic Easter schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The core of the group is still small, but we are in a very good place and we can manage to rotate a little bit more now," Le Bris said.

"We can manage that rotation and maybe give some experiences to some of the young players. Maybe it is possible to rotate the squad a little bit more."

What Le Bris said about Romaine Mundle's hamstring injury

Sunderland do not yet know the severity of Romaine Mundle's hamstring issue but Le Bris confirmed in his pre-match press conference

While Enzo Le Fee is fit again, Le Bris heavily hinted that he was not at this early stage of his injury comeback considering him for the vacancy on the left - at least from the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a hamstring injury, but we don’t know the timeline yet," Le Bris said.

"We need more advice from specialists, so we will have to wait a little bit. Could it be the end of his season? Yes, it’s possible. We will have to make a decision over the situation, but it is not up us really because we need some specific advice to be able to make this decision.

“First of all, we have to protect Enzo. The main thing for him is to improve gradually in terms of his shape and his connection with the team. We need to make sure he does that without being in a rush. Then, we will see. We still have six games left in this league, so there are many experiences and opportunities to test different options."