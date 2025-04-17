Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s Championship play-off spot has been secured - but can returning loanees play in the post-season campaign?

Sunderland have now secured their spot in this season’s play-off campaign in the Championship - but could Hibs loanee Nectar Triantis feature?

The Australian has enjoyed a standout campaign, thriving since his switch from centre-back to a midfield role. His performances have been key to helping his side rise to third in the Scottish Premiership, with the club currently unbeaten in 17 league matches. On an individual level, Triantis earned his first senior international call-up last month and has contributed three goals and five assists from midfield so far this season.

Can Nectar Triantis play for Sunderland in the play-offs?

The Sunderland loanee’s good form has prompted some fans to wonder whether the midfielder could make a return for the club in the play-off after his loan is complete. However, players returning to their parent clubs after a loan spell are not allowed to play in the Championship play-offs.

According to EFL rules, players loaned out for the season remain officially registered with the loaning club until the next transfer window opens. Even if that club's season ends before their parent club's, the loanee is still tied to their temporary side and cannot be recalled to feature in league matches, including the play-offs.

What does the EFL’s rule on returning loanees actually say?

This is outlined in Regulation 53.1.4 of the EFL Handbook, which states:

“A player whose standard loan expires (or terminates) at the end of the season of the transferee club but prior to the completion of the league matches of his parent club (where it is a member club) will not be eligible to play in any remaining league matches in that season.”

This rule is in place to preserve competitive integrity and prevent late-season squad changes that could unfairly influence key fixtures.

Haven’t the EFL allowed returning players to feature in previous campaigns?

While there was a temporary exception made during the pandemic in 2020—when some loanees were allowed to return due to disrupted schedules and squad shortages—those allowances no longer apply.

In short, unless EFL rules are specifically amended or a rare exemption is granted, returning loan players are not eligible to feature in the play-offs for their parent clubs.

Which other players do Sunderland have out on loan currently?

Nectarios Triantis – Hibernian (Scottish Premiership)

Pierre Ekwah – Saint-Étienne (Ligue 2, with option to buy)

Jay Matete – Bolton Wanderers

Adil Aouchiche – Portsmouth

Abdoullah Ba – USL Dunkerque (France)

Timothée Pembélé – Le Havre (Ligue 1)

Luís Semedo – Juventus Next Gen (Italy)

Nazariy Rusyn – Hajduk Split (Croatia)

Zak Johnson – Notts County

Nathan Bishop – Cambridge United

Matty Young – Salford City

Caden Kelly – Darlington

Ben Crompton – Tamworth

Dan Cameron – Hebburn Town

What has been said about Nectar Triantis at Hibs recently?

Ensuring that Sunderland loanee Triantis stays at Easter Road next season must be a “priority” for Hibernian over the coming months, according to pundit Michael Stewart. On Sunday afternoon, Hibs thrashed Dundee 4-0, with the former midfielder on co-commentary duty for the clash. Praising Triantis, he said: “This man on the ball, Triantis, has continued to grow, improve and impress as the season has gone on in the middle of the park as well.”

