Leo Hjelde has struggled for consistent game time this season.

Sunderland came through their defensive injury crisis relatively unscathed at the weekend, and with a new prospective option available to them at right-back to boot.

With Dennis Cirkin, Dan Ballard, Aji Alese, Leo Hjelde, Jenson Seelt, and Niall Huggins all sidelined, Regis Le Bris was forced to name an unfamiliar back four against Millwall, with Alan Browne deputising at right-back and Trai Hume switching flanks to operate out on the left. And while both players caught the eye in their new roles - with Browne shining and Hume netting the winning goal in a 1-0 victory - one player who may have been left feeling somewhat hamstrung by the development is the aforementioned Hjelde.

The Norwegian had started to establish himself as a more prominent figure in Regis Le Bris’ plans in recent weeks, but was ruled out of Saturday’s clash at the Stadium of Light, and could now find himself out of the side for this weekend’s upcoming clash against West Brom following the success of Browne’s debut in defence.

What does Sunderland’s Alan Browne experiment mean for Leo Hjelde?

Speaking on the latest episode of the The Roar podcast, Sunderland writer James Copley said: “I think for me, based on that showing [from Browne] - and it's very harsh on Leo Hjelde, who I actually quite like - but I would rather have Browne at right-back than have Leo Hjelde in at left-back. I just think it seems a more natural fit and you do get the benefit of that experience.

“You know, we don't know whether Hjelde will definitely be available [against West Brom]. Le Bris hinted that he probably would be, but I'd be tempted to keep Browne in, keep the winning side, keep the momentum.”

Fellow SAFC writer Phil Smith continued: “I think the thing for me is, as you have alluded to there, the other thing is it's not a slight on Hjelde, it's just that we've seen him at left-back plenty, so we're not going to learn loads and loads about him, are we? Whereas I just think, you know, we've got a little bit of a chance here potentially to have a look at Browne, see whether it's an option.

“And if you go away from home against a good team and it doesn't work, then you've learnt that, haven't you? There's going to be plenty of games for Hjelde to play over the next few weeks.”

James responded: “I do really feel for Hjelde though, because he's waited patiently all season, and then all of a sudden you've got Dennis Cirkin out and it's looking like you're going to get a run on the side and then you pick an injury up as well.

“It's unfortunate, because he would probably say as well that when he has played, he's been in and out, hasn't he? He's never really had a run of five or ten games, and I always say that it's really hard to actually judge a player until they've played five or ten games in a row. Hjelde just never has for us.”