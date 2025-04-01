Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Régis Le Bris has praised a member of his coaching staff after Sunderland scored a well-worked corner routine against Millwall

Régis Le Bris has praised the work of former Sunderland player Michael Proctor at the Academy of Light.

The ex-Black Cats striker has been on the staff at his former club for some time and played a crucial role in developing the set-piece routine that paid dividends against Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

Patrick Roberts took a short corner and received the ball back from fellow winger Romaine Mundlde. Roberts, who created a better angle with the initial action, curled a superb cross in for Trai Hume, who was arriving late into the box and finished a right-footed volley past the Millwall goalkeeper. The striker proved to be the only goal of the game, handing Sunderland and Le Bris all three points after the two-week international break.

"Happy, really pleased for the staff, for Proc, especially because he worked a lot and is doing very well in this phase, Le Bris said after the game against Millwall. “It's important during a game when it's difficult to find a solution. If you are good at set-pieces, you can find a solution in this phase. It's very positive for us.”

Sunderland came into the game after a 3-0 loss away to Coventry City at the CBS Arena two weeks ago. The Black Cats had also drawn their previous match against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light. That made Saturday’s result against Millwall in the Championship all the more important as Le Bris gears up for a play-off campaign.

On the game, Le Bris added: “Today the main purpose as a team was to play as a unit and to build again this collective energy. I think it was positive for that part of the game and we felt that we worked together. It wasn't impressive with the ball. The second half was a little bit better. To be fair, I think our opponents were really well organised out of possession.

“The first half was tough because they're pressing triggers, they are really aggressive. It was a little bit easier in the second half. After that, if you can score the second goal, the game changes. It was important to play again like a team, to feel the energy. I think the connection with the crowd, for example, was positive for that reason, for some counter-pressing, some good spells with the ball as well.

“After that, you can build a stronger confidence and you can be more clinical, but it's always a dynamic. We deserve this gap, I think, first of all. At the same time, we'll have this opportunity to, and maybe to manage a little bit more the squad, to give them the freshness they need. Hopefully, we'll have some players back as well,” he concluded.