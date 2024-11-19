Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are some eye-catching names on a long list of free agents still looking for clubs.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were a number of difficult decisions taken by Sunderland as they prepare for Regis Le Bris’ first season in charge at the Stadium of Light.

After two impressive seasons with the Black Cats, winger Jack Clarke made a £15m move to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town and academy graduate Elliot Embleton was allowed to join Blackpool, where he is now managed by former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce. Goalkeeper Alex Bass headed to Notts County and there were loan moves for the likes of Pierre Ekwah, Timothee Pembele, Jay Matete and Nectarios Triantis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there were also three players that were released by the Black Cats after their contracts came to an end during the summer. Academy graduates Jack Diamond and Ellis Taylor and experienced midfielder Bradley Dack were all named on Sunderland’s released list - but all three have now found new clubs. Diamond is enjoying life with League One club Stockport County and both Taylor and Dack are in League Two after securing moves to Harrogate Town and Gillingham respectively. But there are some former Sunderland stars that have not been so fortunate and are still looking for new clubs.

With the help of TransferMarkt, we look at a list of 75 players from across Europe that are still classed as free agents after leaving their former clubs in recent months.

Current free agents (last club in brackets)

Goalkeepers

Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Loris Karius (Newcastle United), Tomas Koubek (Augsberg), Jordi Masip (Real Valladolid), Benoit Costil (Salernitana), Etrit Berisha (Empoli), Antonio Adan (Sporting CP), Kostas Lamprou (Feyenoord), Edgar Badia (Elche), Diego Loureiro (Botafogo), Tomas Vaclik (Albacete), Anton Shunin (Dynamo Moscow), Mateo Matic (FC Thun)

Defenders

Oumar Solet (RB Salzburg), Ghislain Konan (Al-Nassr), Daniel Amartey (Besiktas), Serge Aurier (Galatasaray), Faitout Maouassa (Club Brugge), Koffi Djidji (Torino), Brandon Williams (Manchester United), Merveille Bokadi (Standard Liege), Sergio Ramos (Sevilla), Ezgjan Allioski (Al-Ahli), Filip Benkovic (Udinese), Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint-Germain), Alexander Hack (Al-Qadsiah), Marcelo (Fluminense), Cedric Soares (Arsenal), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich), Mario Fernandes (Zenit), Henrique Silva (Lyon), Nathan Ferguson (Crystal Palace), Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City), Wallace (Kalba FC), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicola Murru (Sampdoria), Ryan Fredericks (Bournemouth)

Midfielders

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dele Alli (Everton), Leonardo Lopes (Club Brugge), Rafinha (Al-Arabi), Viktor Kovalenko (Atalanta), Alexis Beka Beka (Nice), Christoph Kramer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Francis Coquelin (Villarreal), Etienne Capoue (Villarreal), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Antonio Candreva (Salernitana), Roque Mesa (Sporting Gijon), Jack Rodwell (Sydney), Mo Besic (Ferencvaros), Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion), Borja Garcia (Girona), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United)

Forwards

Wissam Ben-Yidder (Monaco), Ryan Kent (Fenerbahce), Eric-Maxim Chupo-Moting (Bayern Munich), Samuel Kalu (Watford), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Mariano Diaz (Sevilla), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Moussa Doumbia (Al-Adalah), Rafael Camacho (Sporting CP), Kemar Roofe (Rangers), Santi Mina (Celta Vigo), Francesco Caputo (Empoli), Conor Wickham (Charlton Athletic), Kevin Gameiro (Strasbourg), Samu Castillejo (Valencia), Josip Drmic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mattia Destro (Empoli), Bas Dost (NEC Nijmegen), Ishak Belfodil (Sabah), Lys Mousset (Bochum), Alvaro Negredo (Real Valladolid)