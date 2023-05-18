Just how will it feel to return to the scene where long-held dreams died in heartbreaking circumstances?

Where the unwavering investment of one man and the unwavering belief in a style of play from a supreme man-manager led their club to within touching distance of finally realising the ambition of delivering Football League status on the south bank of the Tyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emerald green turf and sprawling red seats of Wembley became the setting for Gateshead’s ‘sliding doors’ moment. With esteemed North East neighbours Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough floundering in the rarified air at a higher level, the Heed ventured to the home of football looking to see off Cambridge United in the Conference promotion final in 2014 and claim a place in League Two.

Inspired by chairman Graham Wood, motivated by manager Gary Mills, powered by local lads like James Curtis, Phil Turnbull and Ben Clark and given a touch of something special by former Sunderland midfielder John Oster, the Heed took serious momentum into the date with destiny.

Liam Hughes of Cambridge United scores a goal during the Skrill Conference Premier Play-Offs Final between Cambridge United and Gateshead (Getty Images)

A win and securing a place in the Football League when their illustrious neighbours were firmly in the midst of internal implosions could well have changed the course of history for Gateshead and thrust them firmly out of their shadows of ‘the big three’. Alas, it was not to be, despite a Geordie forward getting the winning goal at Wembley, Ryan Donaldson’s sumptuous free-kick came in the colours of Cambridge and saw the U’s take their place in League Two, leaving the Heed to sift through the wreckage of broken dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet now, nine years to the day from their Wembley heartbreak, five managerial changes, three takeovers, being taken to the brink of extinction, a supporter-led rescue of their club, a National League North title win, a visit to the second round of the FA Cup and a successful battle against relegation from non-league’s top tier, Gateshead are applying the final touches to their preparations for a return to the famous arch.

Gateshead celebrate after Louis Storey scored their second goal in a 3-0 win against Dagenham and Redbridge (photo Charles Waugh)

Where Graham Wood once stood, lifelong supporter Neil Pinkerton resides. Where Gary Mills once led from the front, Mike Williamson’s cool, calm and collected approach now inspires. Where James Curtis, Phil Turnbull and Craig Baxter once delivered the local touch, Greg Olley, Robbie Tinkler and Adam Campbell provide a large dose of belonging. Where Ben Clark once pushed…well…Ben Clark still pushes from a role behind the scenes, encouraging, motivating, inspiring and generally loving being part of the club that is so close to his heart.

Gateshead’s journey from the precipice to Wembley Way has been far from straightforward and it has been well-versed within the pages and websites of the Sunderland Echo. Witnessing the genuine fear in the eyes of supporters as their club was taken to the edge hit home and made you realise that, although the Heed Army are not as large in number as some fanbases, they embody what is great and good about their club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their determination to save their club even in the darkest of times still provides the motivation for everything that has been delivered on and off the pitch at the International Stadium. Tears of pain were cast aside last season and replaced by tears of joy when their club returned to the National League after being forcibly relegated into non-league’s second tier as punishment for financial irregularities under their former ‘owners’. Watching the togetherness and soul of the club grow throughout what has been a remarkable season has been a joy to witness and Sunday’s FA Trophy Final meeting with FC Halifax Town is a reward for the attention to detail, willingness to adapt and the sheer determination at every level of the club.

For Mike Williamson and Ian Watson, it is reward for staying true to the process even when other would have bowed to a more simplistic approach. It is reward for expertise, unity and cohesion as a coaching team and for always looking forward to what lies ahead, rather than allowing emotions to be caught up in the whirlwind of what has gone before.

But true reward is not in merely experiencing the good times, true reward comes in shining in key moments and delivering success. After moulding a squad from nothing, securing a title win, two visits to the proper rounds of the FA Cup, a successful battle against relegation against all odds and a visit to Wembley, Williamson and Watson have delivered success in the most testing of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, their sole focus is on delivering more success against the odds by giving Gateshead their first ever major cup final win on the grandest stage English football has to offer. To celebrate, to create lifelong memories, to write one more page in the developing history of Gateshead Football Club and to piece together another chunk of the respect that was also stripped away. To take one final step forwards and achieve greatness on what has already been one hell of a journey on the road to Wembley.