Sunderland fans have delivered an overwhelming verdict on Tony Mowbray's future as head coach at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray is under contract for another year but made a pointed reference to recent reports which have suggested that the Black Cats have been assessing potential alternatives.

The head coach did speak briefly to Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman after the initial claims that Francesco Farioli was being lined up for the job, but there have been more names linked subsequently.

With the club yet to confirm or deny the Mowbray exit reports speculation has been allowed to grow and grow on social media - but what are Sunderland fans thinking?

The Echo took to Twitter to gather opinions on the matter of Mowbray and whether he should stay at the club beyond this season. The question asked was simple: "Do you want Tony Mowbray to stay at Sunderland?"

