Sunderland AFC news: Fans deliver overwhelming Tony Mowbray message to club's hierarchy amid uncertainty
Tony Mowbray's future at Sunderland remains uncertain following the Black Cats' play-off semi-final exit.
Sunderland fans have delivered an overwhelming verdict on Tony Mowbray's future as head coach at the Stadium of Light.
After the loss against Luton Town, Radio station and website TalkSPORT claimed that Mowbray was '"fighting for his job" following with several potential replacements being mentioned.
Mowbray is under contract for another year but made a pointed reference to recent reports which have suggested that the Black Cats have been assessing potential alternatives.
The head coach did speak briefly to Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman after the initial claims that Francesco Farioli was being lined up for the job, but there have been more names linked subsequently.
With the club yet to confirm or deny the Mowbray exit reports speculation has been allowed to grow and grow on social media - but what are Sunderland fans thinking?
The Echo took to Twitter to gather opinions on the matter of Mowbray and whether he should stay at the club beyond this season. The question asked was simple: "Do you want Tony Mowbray to stay at Sunderland?"
In just under two hours, the Twitter poll received a whopping 1,665 votes with just 5.9 per cent of Sunderland supporters voting "no" that they would not want the head coach to continue whilst a resounding 94.1 per cent voted "yes" they would like him to stay.
Reports from Football League World have already claimed that Southampton are eyeing the 59-year-old Sunderland head coach for the job at St Mary's should he depart Wearside in the near future - alongside Swansea's Russell Martin.