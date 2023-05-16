Gateshead defender wants to reward supporters with FA Trophy Final win

Two years have passed since the former Newcastle United academy player led Hebburn Town to their FA Vase Final win under then-Northern League rivals Consett as the two North East sides played out a frantic contest which the Hornets edged by the odd goal in five.

But with Covid-19 restrictions in place, only a limited number of club officials and local and national media were permitted to attend a unique Non-League Finals Day, leaving Storey with a somewhat unusual experience of playing at the home of football.

Gateshead defender Louis Storey (photo Charlie Waugh)

However, after playing a key role in Gateshead’s run to the FA Trophy Final, the experienced defender is now fully focused on Sunday’s Wembley date with fellow National League side FC Halifax Town.

The emotions and memories created with Hebburn still remain prevalent for Storey - but the Heed player-coach is determined to deliver another special day in front of what is expected to over around 5,000 Gateshead supporters heading to Wembley.

He told The Echo: “To get there, to do a little bit more, luckily I had that experience with Hebburn, but I’m at a new football club, I’ve got a new bond with a new club and I’ll be determined to have the same experiences and success for those guys, for the community and everyone associated with the fans. It is a bonus (to have fans there) and to play at Wembley was fantastic, but to have limited people there was a little bit of an edge off it. I was lucky to see my Mam and Dad there jumping, shaking with joy but to see it with the fans will be fantastic.”

Gateshead were dealt a blow on Saturday when League Two play-off contenders Stockport County recalled Ethan Pye from his season-long loan at the International Stadium. The young defender was named as the Heed’s Player’s Player of the Season after enjoying a productive spell on Tyneside and he praised the team-mates he left behind on his return to the Hatters.