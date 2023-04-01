Mike Williamson praised a ‘great collective effort’ after Gateshead came through a penalty shoot-out against Barnet to secure a place in the FA Trophy Final.

The Heed looked well on their way to only a second visit to Wembley as Adam Campbell, Louis Storey and Greg Olley all found the net inside the opening 40 minutes at a rocking International Stadium. But the Bees sowed the seeds of an incredible comeback when striker Harry Smith headed home from close range with just before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The powerful frontman suffered a serious injury in the early-stages of the second-half that delayed the game for over 10 minutes before he was replaced by Courtney Senior. However, that failed to halt the momentum built up by the visitors and they ensured it was game on when Harry Pritchard converted from the penalty spot with 79 minutes on the clock.

Gateshead celebrate their third goal in the FA Trophy semi-final win against Barnet (photo Charles Waugh)

Gateshead looked as if they were holding out despite heavy pressure but Pritchard sent the tie to penalties when he fired home in the last minute of added-on time. Just as he had in the quarter-final, Heed keeper James Montgomery stepped up and produced two fine saves to deny Nicke Kabamba and Ryan De Havilland.

That allowed former Wembley winner Louis Storey to fire home the decisive penalty to send his side into their first ever FA Trophy Final and leave his manager to hail his players’ spirit as he reflected on an eventful semi-final clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Newcastle United defender Williamson told The Echo: “I think it was interesting because I felt the game went at one hundred miles an hour and we were trying to get a grasp of it on the side.

“We realised it was down to the boys as much as we were trying to problem solve and get a foothold in the game in the second-half. They were flying forward, bombarding our box and we had to appreciate we didn’t have impact on it and keep giving then encouragement as much as we can. The heart and desire came through as it always does with these boys. Since I’ve come in, there’s always been people within the club willing to give everything they’ve got and that is part of the character we want.

“It was the same today. Bails (Owen Bailey) and Forbesy (Elliott Forbes) have barely had a week of training after their injuries but they wanted to contribute on the pitch after contributing off the pitch too. It was a whole team effort, it’s a great collective effort from everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williamson did fire an immediate warning to his players as they face an increasingly hectic schedule over the coming weeks.

Tuesday night’s home clash with relegation rivals Yeovil Town is quickly followed by another International Stadium meeting with a fellow struggler when Scunthorpe United head to Tyneside on Good Friday. That will then send the Heed into a run of four games in eight days and Williamson has called for ‘maximum focus’ as his side look to preserve their National League status.