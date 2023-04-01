Ex-Sunderland boss slips closer towards Championship relegation as Luton and Preston strengthen promotion bid
One former Sunderland manager has seen his side slip perilously close to relegation.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from around the Championship:
Ex-Sunderland boss slips towards relegation
Sunderland’s draw with Burnley on Friday night impacted the race for promotion and the play-off places as the weekend of Championship football got underway at Turf Moor. Meanwhile, ahead of the traditional Saturday 3pm kick-offs, all focus was on the relegation zone as Preston North End hosted second to bottom side Blackpool.
The Tangerines, who are managed by former Black Cats boss Mick McCarthy, couldn’t prevent back-to-back victories as Preston strolled to a 3-1 win at Deepdale. Goals from Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Tom Cannon put the hosts into a three-goal lead before the hour-mark before a late Jerry Yates consolation.
The win moved Preston above Sunderland and kept Blackpool in the relegation zone as a return to League One looms. Speaking post-match, McCarthy said: “It was really difficult. I thought they started better.
“We then had a couple of half chances which I think we could have done better with, and then we don’t stop a quick free-kick, don’t deal with the cross when it comes in but when he finishes it it’s emphatic and it was so emphatic that it got the crowd up as well.”
Blackpool ended the game four points off safety with just seven games of the season to go. Elsewhere in the early kick-offs, Luton Town increased their hopes of an automatic promotion place after defeating local rivals Watford 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.