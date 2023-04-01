31 brilliant photos of 2,200+ passionate Sunderland fans as Cats hold Burnley at Turf Moor: gallery
Sunderland held Burnley to a 0-0 draw on Friday night, becoming the first team to keep a clean sheet at Turf Moor this season.
It was a spirited performance by Tony Mowbray’s side in Lancashire as they earned a deserved point against the Championship’s runaway leaders. They could have even netted a late winner when Amad Diallo’s deflected effort looped over Ari Muric, only for it to strike the bar and fall kindly back into the goalkeeper’s grasp.
Overall, it was a very positive performance under the lights as the Black Cats showed their defensive resilience in-front of a sold out away end of over 2,200 supporters who made the trip for a Friday night clash.
Here, in our latest Sunderland fan gallery, we have collated some of the very best photos of Sunderland fans showing their passion on Friday night.
Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.