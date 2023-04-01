Sunderland held Burnley to a 0-0 draw on Friday night, becoming the first team to keep a clean sheet at Turf Moor this season.

It was a spirited performance by Tony Mowbray’s side in Lancashire as they earned a deserved point against the Championship’s runaway leaders. They could have even netted a late winner when Amad Diallo’s deflected effort looped over Ari Muric, only for it to strike the bar and fall kindly back into the goalkeeper’s grasp.

Overall, it was a very positive performance under the lights as the Black Cats showed their defensive resilience in-front of a sold out away end of over 2,200 supporters who made the trip for a Friday night clash.

Here, in our latest Sunderland fan gallery, we have collated some of the very best photos of Sunderland fans showing their passion on Friday night.

Can you spot anyone you know? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans cheered on as their side earned a deserved point against the runaway leaders. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Over 2,200 Sunderland fans made plenty of noise at Turf Moor Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans The next generation of supporters watched on as their team earned a deserved point on the road. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans cheered on as their side earned a deserved point against the runaway leaders. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales