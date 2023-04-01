News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

41 brilliant fan photos from Sunderland and Portsmouth's 2019 Wembley weekend ahead of EFL Trophy final: gallery

The Papa John’s Trophy final takes place this weekend and here, we reflect on one of Sunderland’s most memorable weekends in recent memory.

By Joe Buck
Published 1st Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

Bolton Wanderers face Plymouth Argyle in the 2023 Papa John’s Trophy final on Sunday afternoon at Wembley Stadium.

Sunderland’s triumph in 2021, albeit behind closed doors, helped end their Wembley hoodoo before victory in the League One play-off final last May.

But that game wasn’t the first time they had made it to the final having appeared in the 2019 edition, facing-off against Portsmouth in-front of over 85,000 fans at the national stadium.

It would end in heartbreak for the Black Cats on that day, but it was a memorable weekend in the capital.

Here, in our latest fan gallery, we have collated some of the very best photos of Sunderland fans during that memorable weekend.

Can you spot anyone you know? What were your memories of that weekend? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know there.

Trafalgar Square was taken over by Sunderland fans

1. Sunderland fans in Trafalgar Square

Trafalgar Square was taken over by Sunderland fans Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland's Wembley hoodoo would continue after they were defeated on penalties

2. Sunderland fans at Wembley

Sunderland's Wembley hoodoo would continue after they were defeated on penalties Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Trafalgar Square was a sea of red and white

3. Sunderland fans in Trafalgar Square

Trafalgar Square was a sea of red and white Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Red and white stripes could be seen all over London

4. Sunderland fans

Red and white stripes could be seen all over London Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
SunderlandWembleyPortsmouthBolton WanderersLeague OneBlack Cats