The Papa John’s Trophy final takes place this weekend and here, we reflect on one of Sunderland’s most memorable weekends in recent memory.

Bolton Wanderers face Plymouth Argyle in the 2023 Papa John’s Trophy final on Sunday afternoon at Wembley Stadium.

Sunderland’s triumph in 2021, albeit behind closed doors, helped end their Wembley hoodoo before victory in the League One play-off final last May.

But that game wasn’t the first time they had made it to the final having appeared in the 2019 edition, facing-off against Portsmouth in-front of over 85,000 fans at the national stadium.

It would end in heartbreak for the Black Cats on that day, but it was a memorable weekend in the capital.

Here, in our latest fan gallery, we have collated some of the very best photos of Sunderland fans during that memorable weekend.

Can you spot anyone you know? What were your memories of that weekend?

Sunderland fans in Trafalgar Square Trafalgar Square was taken over by Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Wembley Sunderland's Wembley hoodoo would continue after they were defeated on penalties

Sunderland fans in Trafalgar Square Trafalgar Square was a sea of red and white

Sunderland fans Red and white stripes could be seen all over London