Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Marcus Thuram ‘rejects’ offer from Inter Milan amid Newcastle United speculation

According to reports from Italy, Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram has rejected an offer to join Inter Milan next season. The Frenchman has entered the final few months of his contract with the Bundesliga club and is expected to leave this summer amid great interest in his services.

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the forward and according to TuttoMercatoWeb, have had their hopes of landing him boosted by Thuram’s reported rejection of Inter Milan. The 25-year-old impressed for his country at the World Cup in Qatar and has a big admirer in the form of Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin who, in December, urged the club to sign Thuram.

Saint-Maximin told the Gazette: “He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here. For me, he’s a great player.

“I’ve known this guy a long time. I’ve been playing football with him when I was very young. I know all his family. He has great parents. He’s an incredible guy.”

Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Aston Villa ‘eye’ former Magpies midfielder

Aston Villa have shown interest in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino this summer - according to reports from Spain. Mundo Deportivo believe that Unai Emery is a big admirer of Merino and will try to sign him when the summer transfer window opens.

Merino’s current deal at Sociedad expires in 2025 and the La Liga side are keen to extend his stay with the club, however, with a release clause of around £53m, his future could be out of their control should a club be willing to trigger this clause. Merino has enjoyed a successful five years at the Basque club since moving from Newcastle United in July 2018 - having spent just one season under Rafa Benitez on Tyneside.