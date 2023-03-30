Gateshead goalkeeper James Montgomery may not have realised just how poignant his answer was when he was asked what it would mean to reach the FA Trophy Final.

His answer caught many by surprise, not because he downplayed the achievement of potentially securing only a second visit to the national stadium in the Heed’s history. The surprise was purely down to the decisiveness and sincerity in his response.

‘Everything, it would mean everything,’ he explained, before the awaiting media left a momentary pause to allow the experienced stopper to elaborate on his answer. The silence lingered for what felt an eternity in the Mick Thornton suite but was, in reality, a split-second or two at most. No elaboration arrived, after all, how do you expand on ‘everything’. Everything is what it would mean to Gateshead, their players, the management team, volunteers and supporters. After all, this is the club that four years to the day earlier had came close to losing ‘everything’.

Gateshead will face Barnet in the FA Trophy semi-final at the International Stadium on Saturday (photo Charles Waugh)

Gateshead have well and truly moved on from coming within 72 hours of going out of business and they are now looking to establish themselves in the National League once again and are preparing for one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history. The timing of Thursday’s press conference was perhaps lost on some but it came on the fourth anniversary of the day the club were evicted from the International Stadium over unpaid bills and teetered on the brink of extinction. Arriving on the south bank of the Tyne to put together a heartwarming piece on supporters helping provide pre-match food for players ahead of a long trip to Braintree Town on the following day, a ten-hour stint relaying more serious events was played out.

Holed up in Gateshead College, as staff at all levels removed their belongings from their offices, concern turned to fear. Was this it? Was it time to start writing an obituary on a football club that was and still is the North East’s top-ranked non-league club?

A bizarre turn of events led to former Rochdale chairman Chris Dunphy arriving as morning turned to afternoon and begin talks over a rescue package with the club’s former owners, who are not worthy of a mention and are rightly now just a footnote in the Heed’s history. A deal was agreed, yet it would not be concluded as the abyss was approached once again when Dunphy’s patience understandably snapped over enforced delays. As we now know, a supporter-led consortium rescued their beloved club at the eleventh hour and set about a rebuilding process that was conducted to a backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and many other challenges.

Promotion last season was the reward for their hard work, a new chapter is well and truly underway. The International Stadium, for all of its perceived faults, feels like their home and Mike Williamson and Ian Watson are defying the odds impacted by increasingly wealthy opposition and an injury crisis that would have taken many a management team to the brink.

This week has perhaps been the biggest in the Heed’s season so far, with six points and six goals in wins at Aldershot Town and Dagenham and Redbridge. Shrewd additions like Kamil Conteh, Marcus Dinanga, Ethan Pye and Callum Whelan have come to the fore throughout. Now classed as Heed stalwarts, the likes of Owen Bailey, Robbie Tinkler, Greg Olley and Adam Campbell provide a link to the past troubles, the rebuild and a promising future. And a man that mixes coaching duties with on-field responsibility, Louis Storey, has brushed away any concerns of his ability to mix it at the top level of non-league.

The mood within the International Stadium and within the dressing room has changed in recent weeks and there feels like there is a growing confidence over staying in the National League, which will hopefully spill into their bid to reward supporters with a place at Wembley in the FA Trophy. In Barnet, they will entertain a side that are in their best form of the season and one that will surely secure a play-off spot over the next month or so. But Gateshead’s own form will act as a warning sign for their semi-final opponents, who know they face a Heed side that will give their all in front of the very supporters that rescued their club.

Should Gateshead do it, and follow the lead set by Tyneside neighbours Newcastle United by reaching Wembley, it will be a reward for those that went above and beyond in those dark times. For Alisha Henry, who is no longer at the club but gave her all to rescue it. For Dominic Scurr, who acted with strength and determination to push the club away from the abyss in his role as media manager and enjoying life reporting on Newcastle United for the Shields Gazette.

For the Gateshead Soul, who formed in anger, flourished in battle and celebrated in abundance, this would be for them. For Mike Williamson, Ian Watson, Chris Bell and the rest of their coaching staff, this is a chance for a reward for the hard work, dedication and defiance that has taken the club from having no registered players to competing with a whole host of wealthy former Football League clubs within four years.

It is for the Heed fans that refused to say no and refused to let their club die. The ones that think nothing of travelling the length and breadth of the country, standing in rain, hail, snow and occasional sun, nourishing the bond between squad and supporters that has grown stronger in adversity.

