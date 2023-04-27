System change has in-form Gateshead in good shape - Tinkler

Robbie Tinkler believes a change in approach has inspired Gateshead’s remarkable run of form and helped them secure their National League status.

After spending the majority of the first-half of the season sat in the lower reaches of non-league’s top tier, Mike Williamson and his coaching staff implemented a change in their defensive setup, switching a three-man, rather than back four that led them to the National League North title last season. The decision has paid off handsomely, with the Heed embarking on a fine run of form that has led them to the FA Trophy Final and lifted them away from the relegation zone and to within sight of ending the season in a lower mid-table position after they lost just five of their last 28 games in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead defender Robbie Tinkler (photo Charles Waugh)

Former Middlesbrough academy defender Tinkler praised Williamson and his coaching staff for making the change as his side look to round off their league campaign with a home win against relegation threatened Maidenhead United on Saturday evening.

He said: “I would say credit to the management because they noticed the shape wasn’t allowing us to dictate games. That was our fault at the end of the day because we are the ones on the pitch but that tweak in formation has allowed us to control the ball a lot better, it’s allowed us to be more defensively solid, which has been a telling thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even last year, we did concede a lot of goals, but we just outscored teams. Whereas this year, we’ve had to be a little bit more solid, especially in the last month or two and I think our possession has just killed teams and made them tired. It’s a credit to the coaching staff, so I will give them that one.”