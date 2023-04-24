News you can trust since 1873
Transfer gossip: Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Celtic linked with Championship striker - reports

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Celtic have been linked with a deal for Swansea City striker Liam Cullen – according to reports.

By James Copley
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Football Insider have stated that Celtic, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are tracking the 24-year-old attacker ahead of a summer move. The Black Cats will be in the market for a striker after injuries to Ross Stewart and the return of loanee Ellis Simms to Everton leaving Tony Mowbray short of options post-January.

The former Wales youth international has found himself in good form in recent weeks, scoring three in his last seven taking his total for the season so far to eight goals in 13 starts.

Cullen, who came through the ranks at Swansea City’s academy, is about to enter the last year of his contract with Sunderland set to lose attackers Amad Diallo and Joe Gelhardt back to their parent clubs Manchester United and Leeds United when their loans come to an end at the end of the season.

SWANSEA, WALES - FEBRUARY 04: Liam Cullen of Swansea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Swansea City and Birmingham City at Liberty Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)SWANSEA, WALES - FEBRUARY 04: Liam Cullen of Swansea celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Swansea City and Birmingham City at Liberty Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
