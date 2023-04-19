Mike Williamson has described Gateshead’s successful battle against relegation from the National League as ‘a huge achievement’.

After stepping into non-league’s top tier with an impressive National League North title win, the Heed have struggled at the wrong end of the table for large parts of the season as injuries consistently hampered any attempts to find form and consistency.

Gateshead secured their National League status with a goalless draw against Dorking Wanderers (photo Charles Waugh)

But a run of just four defeat in their last 20 league games ensured Tuesday night’s goalless draw against Dorking Wanderers ensured the International Stadium will host National League football once again next season. Reflecting on the campaign, former Newcastle United star Williamson insists there were ‘lots of positives’ to take and heaped praise on his players for their efforts.

He told The Echo: “I look at it as a huge achievement from where we have been, especially the back end of the season. The boys have put in an incredible amount of effort in during every game and I have thoroughly enjoyed it, as silly as that might sound. The amount of solutions we have been forced to find has made everyone better and I think we will all benefit next season.

“It’s job done and there are lots of positives to take and loads to build on so there is huge relief. It’s an incredible league, I don’t think there’s a league which diverse budgets and clubs and it’s not easy. The boys deserve all of the credit because we are going to be fighting here next year.”

Gateshead still have three league games remaining as an away double-header against play-off contenders Woking and Boreham Wood followed by a home game with Maidenhead United. All focus will then turn towards Wembley as the Heed prepare for their FA Trophy Final date with FC Halifax Town. With a challenging close to the season lying in wait, Williamson has challenged his players to continue building momentum as they look to round off a memorable campaign in style.

He said: “The main focus is to take a breath and enjoy it because you don’t get many moments. We can sit and enjoy it, look back and appreciate the mammoth effort the boys have put in.

“We have some big games, there are many factors to take into consideration. It will still have a baring on the play-offs and things like that. A couple of boys will be going in the sea tomorrow, that’s an ongoing mark system we have going to we will look forward to that. You can’t just momentum on and off with the flick of a switch. We have three big games and the final now.”

