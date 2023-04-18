Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’ Park and beyond:

PSG ‘monitor’ Bruno Guimaraes

According to IG Esporte, as picked up by Sport Witness, PSG are ‘monitoring’ Bruno Guimaraes over a potential move for the Brazilian this summer. Guimaraes has impressed for the Magpies this season and will undoubtedly attract plenty of attention when the summer transfer window opens, despite Newcastle’s reluctance to see the Brazilian leave the club. Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Guimaraes.

Ciaran Clark’s future remains unknown

Ciaran Clark’s future remains up in the air after the defender revealed he isn’t thinking about off-field matters. Clark, whose contract at Newcastle is due to expire at the end of the season, is currently on-loan at promotion chasing Sheffield United and has revealed he is solely concentrating on helping the Blades secure promotion.

“As a player, you don’t want to get dragged into anything that’s going on off the pitch,” he told The Sheffield Star. “All I’m focused on is here, trying to get us up and do what I wanted to do when I first came here.

Bruno Guimaraes looks on during warm up prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“That is to get promoted. It was the aim right at the start and, although there is work to do, we are nearly there now. So we have to make sure we get across the line.

“Nothing else matters. All the rest, that can get sorted out later. I don’t want to get into any of that now.”

Newcastle United ‘keeping tabs’ on Serie A defender

Newcastle United’s search for a left-back could land them at the door of one Serie A’s most consistent performers this season. According to Tuttomercato, the Magpies have been ‘keeping tabs’ on Monza defender Carlos Augusto in their search for defensive additions.