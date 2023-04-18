Sunderland 1 Huddersfield 1: Highlights as Josh Koroma goal earns visitors draw after Joe Gelhardt opener
Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Joe Gelhart received Amad’s pass before converting with a low effort past goalkeeper Tomas Vacilk.
Sunderland had chances to double their lead before the break but were pegged back just before the hour mark, with Josh Koroma’s deflected effort beating Anthony Patterson.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Gelhardt, 35) Huddersfield 1 (Koroma, 59)
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 HUDDERSFIELD 1
THREE minutes added time
90’ ANOTHER SUNDERLAND CHANGE
ON: Anderson
OFF: Batth
89’ Amad chance
That was the chance Sunderland were looking for as Clarke released Amad but the latter took a heavy touch.
88’ SECOND CHANGE FOR SUNDERLAND
ON: Watson
OFF: Roberts
A senior debut for 17-year-old Tom Watson.
83’ Penalty appeal
There are a few appeals for a Sunderland penalty after Pritchard is bundled over in the box.
Nothing given.
80’ Ten minutes to go
75’ Sunderland going for it
There’s no recognised striker on the pitch for Sunderland, but Lihadji, Amad, Roberts, Clarke and Pritchard are all taking up advanced positions.
It looks like Roberts is playing as a false No 9.
73’ SUNDERLAND CHANGE
ON: Lihadji
OFF: Gelhardt
Lihadji has been standing on the touchline for a few minutes and is finally brought on.