BREAKING
Live

Sunderland 1 Huddersfield 1: Highlights as Josh Koroma goal earns visitors draw after Joe Gelhardt opener

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 22:30 BST

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Joe Gelhart received Amad’s pass before converting with a low effort past goalkeeper Tomas Vacilk.

Sunderland had chances to double their lead before the break but were pegged back just before the hour mark, with Josh Koroma’s deflected effort beating Anthony Patterson.

Here’s how the game played out:

Alex PritchardAlex Pritchard
Alex Pritchard

RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Gelhardt, 35) Huddersfield 1 (Koroma, 59)

21:40 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

21:37 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 HUDDERSFIELD 1

21:34 BST

THREE minutes added time

21:33 BST

90’ ANOTHER SUNDERLAND CHANGE

ON: Anderson

OFF: Batth

21:33 BST

89’ Amad chance

That was the chance Sunderland were looking for as Clarke released Amad but the latter took a heavy touch.

21:32 BSTUpdated 21:37 BST

88’ SECOND CHANGE FOR SUNDERLAND

ON: Watson

OFF: Roberts

A senior debut for 17-year-old Tom Watson.

21:27 BST

83’ Penalty appeal

There are a few appeals for a Sunderland penalty after Pritchard is bundled over in the box.

Nothing given.

21:25 BST

80’ Ten minutes to go

21:20 BSTUpdated 21:25 BST

75’ Sunderland going for it

There’s no recognised striker on the pitch for Sunderland, but Lihadji, Amad, Roberts, Clarke and Pritchard are all taking up advanced positions.

It looks like Roberts is playing as a false No 9.

21:16 BSTUpdated 21:17 BST

73’ SUNDERLAND CHANGE

ON: Lihadji

OFF: Gelhardt

Lihadji has been standing on the touchline for a few minutes and is finally brought on.

Related topics:SunderlandHuddersfieldJoe GelhardtStadium of Light