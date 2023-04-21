Adam Campbell believes a spirit of togetherness has helped guide Gateshead to safety in the National League.

Mike Williamson’s side have been in fine form since the turn of the year and officially maintained their place in non-league’s top tier with a goalless draw against Dorking Wanderers in midweek. That has been the culmination of an incredible run of form consisting of just four defeats in their last 24 games in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Given the constant battle against injuries and facing sides with budgets far in excess of their own, the successful battle against relegation, coupled with a run to the FA Trophy Final and first round of the FA Cup has led some to suggest this season’s achievements surpass last season’s National League North title win. That is a suggestion that is met with agreement from former Newcastle United forward Campbell as he revealed how the Heed squad have viewed the numerous challenges they have faced throughout a testing season.

He told The Echo: “I think last year was massive and for most of us in that dressing room it was the first time we had won silverware, never mind a league.

“It was massive for everyone and it gave us that confidence. This year, it’s the polar opposite. We had two or three serious injuries last year, but this season it’s been probably two or three people that haven’t had serious injuries. Sometimes it felt like everything was against us and the step up in class, we’ve gone from being one of the only full-time teams to every side being full-time apart from two or three. The standard has been different, it’s been a real jump, but the lads have stuck in and we are always better when we have everything against us because it just brings us closer together.”

With their National League status now assured, Gateshead will be fully focused on their remaining league games with Saturday’s visit to Woking followed by another away day at Boreham Wood and next weekend’s season-ending home game against Maidenhead United. Then there will be the small matter of a trip to Wembley and their FA Trophy Final meeting with FC Halifax Town as the Heed look to become the first North East club since Darlington in 2011 to win the competition.

Some have suggested the Gateshead squad will switch off in their remaining trio of league games - but Campbell refuted those claims and insisted it would not be able to happen given the demands placed on the squad by their manager and coaching staff.

He said: “At any other club, it might be easy to take the foot off the gas - but we know more than anyone Mike, Busted (Ian Watson) and the rest of the coaching staff wouldn’t have that for a second. For the lads that are cup-tied, they’ll know they are fighting for a contract next year because they’ve all really enjoyed their time here and they’ve really added to the group. They will be keen to play well and the lads that aren’t cup-tied will be keen to play well to get that space at Wembley.”

