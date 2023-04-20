News you can trust since 1873
29 players who have played for both Sunderland and Newcastle United - photo gallery

Sunderland vs Newcastle United is always a passionate affair with the Wear-Tyne derby rivalry taking its origins during the English Civil War.

By James Copley
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

Wearsider bemoaned the advantages that merchants in Royalist Newcastle had over their Wearside counterparts. That led to Sunderland becoming a Parliamentarian stronghold.

Sunderland and Newcastle again found themselves on opposite sides during the Jacobite risings, with Newcastle in support of the Hanoverians with the German King George. Sunderland siding with the Scottish Stuarts.

The first meeting of the two football sides took place in 1883 in the FA Cup back in 1888 which Sunderland won 2-0 over Newcastle East End before the emergence of Newcastle United.

Since then, Newcastle United and Sunderland have both won on 53 occasions with the pair sharing 50 draws. But which players have played for both clubs? Here, we take a look at some of the most notable names to have played for both sides:

Another Sunderland loanee who ended up joining Newcastle United on a permanent deal.

1. Ki Sung-Yueng

Another Sunderland loanee who ended up joining Newcastle United on a permanent deal. Photo: Gareth Copley

Newcastle-born Jack Colback swapped Wearsidre for Tyneside back in 2014.

2. Jack Colback

Newcastle-born Jack Colback swapped Wearsidre for Tyneside back in 2014. Photo: Stu Forster

Shay Given enjoyed a loan spell with Sunderland in 1996 before going on to make 462 appearances for Newcastle United.

3. Shay Given

Shay Given enjoyed a loan spell with Sunderland in 1996 before going on to make 462 appearances for Newcastle United. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

The veteran stopper and former Magpies favourite rocked up at the Stadium of Light in 2016 as back-up to Jordan Pickford. Harper was part of the Sunderland squad that relegated Newcastle United by beating Everton under Sam Allardyce.

4. Steve Harper

The veteran stopper and former Magpies favourite rocked up at the Stadium of Light in 2016 as back-up to Jordan Pickford. Harper was part of the Sunderland squad that relegated Newcastle United by beating Everton under Sam Allardyce. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedSunderlandWearside