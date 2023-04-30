Mike Williamson hails Gateshead turnaround after league season ends with a win

Mike Williamson paid tribute to his Gateshead squad after they rounded off a challenging season with a 4-0 home win against Maidenhead United.

Goals from Ethan Pye, Adam Campbell, Dan Ward and Aaron Martin helped the Heed ease to all three points against the Magpies and secure a fourteenth placed finish in their first season back in the National League. The positivity around the International Stadium is a far cry from the concern that blighted performances midway through the campaign when relegation back into non-league’s second tier seemed a very real prospect.

Gateshead manager Mike Williamson (photo Charles Waugh)

However, a stunning run of form in the last four months left Gateshead 11 points clear of the relegation zone and within four points of a top ten finish when the final whistle was brought down on their league season on Saturday evening.

Speaking after the win, former Newcastle United star Williamson told The Echo: “We didn’t realise how many points we would have to acquire at the turn of the year but all credit to the lads because the boys that have comes, the boys that have been here fighting all of the time, it’s going to be huge growth for all of us. It’s a big thank you because we can stand here and give instruction but they’ve got to go out on the pitch and perform in difficult circumstances and they deserve a lot of credit for that.”

There is one task remaining for Williamson and his side as they look to lift the FA Trophy when they face FC Halifax Town at Wembley in three weeks time. With several players missing the final after being cup-tied, the Heed boss handed starts to a number of his squad that will be eligible to feature against the Shaymen and Williamson explained the thinking behind his final team selection of the league season.