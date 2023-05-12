Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Bundesliga ace ‘top target’ for Newcastle United

Newcastle United have identified Dominik Szoboszlai as one of their ‘top targets’ this summer - according to Hungarian outfit Nemzeti Sport. Szoboszlai currently plays for RB Leipzig and is regarded as Hungarian football’s brightest talent.

Aged just 22, Szoboszlai has impressed greatly in his short career to date and has come through the famed Red Bull set-up at both Leipzig and Salzburg - the team he left to move to the Bundesliga in January 2021. Adept at playing in central midfield or out wide, Szoboszlai has demonstrated all the characteristics needed to be a success in Eddie Howe’s system, however, his wage demands could prove prohibitive to a deal.

The Hungarian international will reportedly command wages of near £200,000 a week. The Magpies are reluctant to smash their current wage structure - although qualifying for the Champions League could force their hand as they ‘eye’ four ‘elite’ signings this summer.

Newcastle United ‘eye’ World Cup winner

According to Fichajes, Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer. De Paul was part of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup in Qatar and was praised for his role in the team that allowed Lionel Messi to flourish throughout the tournament.

Leeds United were heavily linked with a move for the 28-year-old before he made the move from Udinese to Atletico Madrid in 2021. The report suggests that Newcastle could move for the midfielder if they secure Champions League qualification this season.

A fee of around £35million would be needed in order to secure a deal for De Paul.

Matt Ritchie sufferers season ending injury

Eddie Howe has revealed that Matt Ritchie’s season is over after he sustained a knee-injury that will keep him sidelined for their next four games. Ritchie has been used sparingly this season, however, he remains an influential member of the squad.