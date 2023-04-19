Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United to remain firm on wage structure

According to the Mail, Newcastle United will remain firm on their wage structure this summer, despite being linked with some of Europe’s hottest talents. Players like Declan Rice and Mason Mount have been touted as potential signings when the transfer window opens, however, the Magpies won’t smash their current structure in order to land their respective signatures.

Bruno Guimaraes is currently the club’s highest earner with players like Mount and Rice, according to the Mail, expected to command a weekly wage of around double what the Brazilian currently earns. Newcastle will be active in the summer market, but they do have considerations over Financial Fair Play constraints and a settled wage structure to take into account.

Alan Hutton on Harvey Barnes

Newcastle United have recently been linked with a move for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes this summer. Barnes, alongside Foxes teammate James Maddison, has been shortlisted by the Magpies as a potential summer addition.

Harvey Barnes in action against Newcastle United. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Leicester’s struggles in the league, Barnes has registered ten goals and one assist this season, leading to speculation he may leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the campaign - even if the Foxes survive relegation. Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton believes St James’ Park would be a good destination for Barnes this summer, believing his style of play would align with Eddie Howe’s vision.

Hutton told Football Insider: “I would say so. Harvey Barnes is an excellent player, he has got that raw pace, he can score goals, he can assist.

“He had a little dip in form but you see him coming back. He is a live wire and I think that is what Newcastle like, these players that can get the fans off their seats.

“The likes of [Miguel] Almiron, Callum Wilson, [Alexander] Isak, they are all intelligent players that want to run forward and he does that.