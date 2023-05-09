Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘scale back’ interest in France winger

Newcastle United will not pursue a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer - according to the Daily Mail. Diaby first emerged as a potential target for Newcastle last summer, but the Magpies were priced out of a move for him by his club.

They were linked with reigniting their interest again this summer, but will seemingly pursue other targets ahead of the Frenchman. Arsenal, who triumphed 2-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday, are reportedly interested in signing Diaby this summer and are viewed as favourites for his signature.

Instead, the Magpies will reportedly explore a potential move for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams. The 20-year-old Spanish international plays alongside brother Inaki at San Mames but has been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Raphinha latest as Chelsea ‘eye’ move

Newcastle United face competition from the Premier League if they are to sign Raphinha from Barcelona this summer. According to reports from Spain, Chelsea have also shown interest in the former Leeds United man and are open to starting negotiations ‘immediately’ for the Brazilian.

Chelsea were beaten by Barcelona for Raphinha’s signature last summer, however, the Blues seem undeterred by that setback and are once again interested in signing him this time around. Newcastle, meanwhile, will look to add Premier League experience to their squad this summer with Raphinha able to slot straight into their first-team with minimal adaptation time required.

Newcastle United ‘target’ given mouth-watering price tag

According to 90min, Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly placed a €90 million price tag on Randal Kolo Muani this summer. The Frenchman is seemingly in high-demand this summer with Bayern Munich, Napoli, Manchester United and Newcastle United all linked with a move.