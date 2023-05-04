News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United ‘eye’ Bundesliga duo as Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur ‘join race’ for Barcelona star

Two Bundesliga stars have been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

By Joe Buck
Published 4th May 2023, 15:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:24 BST

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Bundesliga duo

According to reports from Sky Germany, Newcastle United are interested in signing Amadou Haidara and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer. Both players currently play for RB Leipzig and are viewed as part of the next crop to move on from their every growing conveyor belt of talent.

25-year-old Haidara plays in central midfield and is more defensive minded than his team mate. Although the Magpies will look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park this summer, the report suggests that Newcastle have more interest in signing Szoboszlai when the transfer window opens. 

Despite being just 22 years old, Szoboszlai has already been capped 30 times by Hungary and he is seen as the brightest talent in Hungarian football. In 41 appearances for his club this season, Szoboszlai has seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions. 

Szoboszlai is adept at playing as a winger or as an attack-minded midfielder. Newcastle have reportedly sent scouts to watch both players in recent times and will seemingly have to meet Szoboszlai’s €70million release clause if they are to sign the Hungarian.

Newcastle United ‘interested’ in Barcelona star

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has been tipped for a move to the Premier League this summer with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves all linked with a move for the Spain international. Fati burst onto the scene at the Camp Nou, but injury problems have hampered his progress over the last few seasons.

Despite Barcelona still having high hopes that Fati can realise his potential at the club, their need to sell players this summer could see Fati as one of the casualties. The Spanish giants will reportedly hold out for a fee of over £60m for the 20-year-old, however, this is unlikely to be met by interested clubs.

Spurs are seen as the most likely destination for the youngster, but Newcastle potentially being able to offer Champions League football and Wolves’ connections with Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes also means they could seal a deal.