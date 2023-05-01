Newcastle United ‘offered’ World Cup winner as Tottenham Hotspur ‘scout’ Southampton star at St James’ Park
Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a World Cup winner this summer - but they will face stiff competition for his signature.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United ‘offered’ World Cup winner
Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Roma midfielder Paulo Dybala this summer. Despite only moving to Roma in the summer, Dybala could be available for as little as £10.5m when the transfer window reopens.
According to 90min, a release clause in Dybala’s contract means he would be able to move to a foreign club for a fee of just £10.5m this summer. Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all reportedly been offered the chance to sign the midfielder.
In 34 games for his club this season Dybala, who was part of the Argentina squad that triumphed in Qatar in the World Cup, has 16 goals and eight assists.
Liverpool ‘eye’ Spurs and Newcastle ‘target’
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte is a man in-demand this summer with Liverpool becoming the latest club to be credited with an interest in him. Both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with a move for the Uruguayan midfielder who has starred both domestically and in European competition this season.
Despite being sent-off during their win over Arsenal in March, the 22-year-old has played an important role in their run to the Europa League quarter-finals.
Tottenham ‘keeping tabs’ on James Ward-Prowse
According to the Mail Online, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘keeping tabs’ on Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse ahead of a potential move for the 28-year-old this summer. The Saints currently sit bottom of the Premier League following their 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday and look set to lose their club captain this summer.
Spurs and Newcastle have been linked with a move for Ward-Prowse when the transfer window reopens, however, it appears that north London could be his destination this summer. The report suggests that Spurs had scouts in attendance at St James’ Park at the weekend and have also shown interest in signing James Maddison ahead of next season.